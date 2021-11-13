IHSA Football Playoff quarterfinal scores from around the state

CLASS 1A
Ridgeview-Lexington 51, Abingdon-Avon 12, final
Lena-Winslow 54, Fulton 28, final
Central A&M 21, Arcola 19, final
Carrollton 28, Athens 26, final
CLASS 2A
Wilmington 45, Kankakee McNamara 25, final
Downs Tri-Valley 34, Farmington 12, final
St. Teresa 48, Breese Mater Dei 14, final
Nashville 43, Pana 19, final
CLASS 3A
Byron 28, Braidwood Reed-Custer 24, final
Elmhurst IC 31, Princeton 7, final
Tolono Unity 28, Williamsville 7, final
Mount Carmel 30, Benton 14, final
CLASS 4A
Joliet Catholic 28, Genoa-Kingston 0, 2nd
Richmond-Burton 27, Chicago Phillips 26, final
Rochester 57, Freeburg 28, final
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Breese Central 14, final
CLASS 5A
Sycamore 14, Chicago St. Patrick 0, final
Oak Park Fenwick 28, LaGrange Park Nazareth 17, final
Kankakee 44, Marion 38, final
Morton 40, Mahomet-Seymour 28, final
CLASS 6A
Cary-Grove 42, Crystal Lake Central 21, final
Lake Forest 22, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 21, final
East St. Louis 42, Lemont 21, final
Crete-Monee 53, Washington 24, final
CLASS 7A
Chicago Brother Rice 41, Chicago Mt. Carmel 28, final
Wheaton North 10, Villa Park Willowbrook 7, final
Chicago St. Rita 36, Rockton Hononegah 10, final
Mt. Prospect 28, Algonquin Jacobs 7, 2nd
CLASS 8A
Wilmette Loyola 3, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East 0, final
Lockport 28, Carol Stream Glenbard North 22, final
Chicago Marist 51, Glenview Glenbrook South 21, final
Park Ridge Maine South 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 13, final
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 9 high school football games
Cumberland at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Watch now: MacArthur stops Jacksonville on 4th down
Watch now: MacArthur's Brylan Phillips connects with Azarion Richardson for a touchdown; Generals lead 7-0
Watch now: Cumberland scores again Saganamon Valley
Watch now: Chase Walters runs against Cumberland
Watch now: Jacksonville intercepts MacArthur in the end zone in the second quarter
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa
Watch now: Jacksonville kicks a 25-yard field goal to make it 7-3 MacArthur leading in Q2
Watch now: Sangamon Valley and Cumberland highlights
Watch now: St. Teresa's Tre Spence with a TD catch
Watch now: St. Teresa's Zahki Hayes TD catch
Watch now: St. Teresa's Tre Spence makes a catch against Warrensburg-Latham
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Markez Cunningham and Zaryis Jenkins Taylor connect for a 19-yard TD in the 3Q
Meridian at Tuscola
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Markez Cunningham scores an 11-yard TD in the 4Q
Watch now: Lanphier at Eisenhower highlights
Watch now: Jacksonville scores to take lead against MacArthur 16-13 in the third quarter
Watch now: MacArthur can't convert on 4th down with 2 minutes left in the game
Watch now: Jacksonville scores to go up 23-20 with 4 minutes left in the game
Watch now: Eisenhower’s Shaq Green, Markez Cunningham recap first win since 2017
Watch now: Eisenhower celebrates first win in over four years
Watch now: Eisenhower coach Moe Dampeer explains significance of Panthers’ win
Watch now:MacArthur lineman Ethan Badon talks about the Generals' loss to Jacksonville
Watch now: MacArthur football players thank the senior players for their contributions to the team
Watch now: Tuscola coach Andy Romine talks about his team's win against Meridian
Watch now: Tuscola's Peyton Armstrong breaks down the win
Watch now: Tuscola's Caden Baer on his team's win
Watch now: Meridian coach Micah Sheppard discusses his team's loss to Tuscola
Watch now: Michael Coleman 1-yd TD run pushes NCHS lead to 45-7
NCHS
Watch now: HB Chris Taylor 19-yd TD pass to NCHS QB Chase Mackey
Watch now: NCHS' Chase Wiese intercepts Normal West pass late in first half
Central Catholic vs. Prairie Central
Watch now: Hayden Lay 5-yd TD run gives NCHS 10-7 lead over West
Watch now: Mangruem 5-yd TD pass to Ziebarth gives West 7-0 lead over NCHS
Watch now: Pregame flavor before Unit 5 showdown between Normal Community and Normal West
Watch now: NCHS junior Chris Taylor talks about his big night and Ironmen win over West
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle recaps his team's season
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ryan Hoeferle takes a sweep for a big gain
Watch now: Central Catholic's Ian Whitaker makes a tackle for loss
Watch now: Central Catholic's Tyler Sears makes a third-down tackle
Watch now: Central Catholic head coach Kevin Braucht talks about his team's growth
Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR