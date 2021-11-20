IHSA Football Playoff semifinals scores from around the state

CLASS 1A
Lena-Winslow 8, Ridgeview-Lexington 6, half
Carrollton 7, Central A&M 7, 1st
CLASS 2A
Tri-Valley (12-0) at Wilmington (12-0), Sat., Nov. 20, 5 p.m.
Nashville 37, St. Teresa 35, 4th
CLASS 3A
Byron (12-0) at Elmhurst IC (11-1), Sat., Nov. 20, 4 p.m.
Mount Carmel 21, Tolono Unity 14, half
CLASS 4A
Richmond-Burton 10, Joliet Catholic 7, half
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Rochester 42, final
CLASS 5A
Oak Park Fenwick 17, Sycamore 6, final
Kankakee 13, Morton 7, 1st
CLASS 6A
Cary-Grove 40, Lake Forest 7, final
East St. Louis 40, Crete-Monee 14, 4th
CLASS 7A
Chicago Brother Rice (10-2) at Wheaton North (11-1), Sat., Nov. 20, 4 p.m.
Mt. Prospect (10-2) at Chicago St. Rita (10-2), Sat., Nov. 20, 6 p.m.
CLASS 8A
Lockport 28, Wilmette Loyola 21, 4th
Park Ridge Maine South 28, Chicago Marist 27, 4th
Watch now : Photos and videos from St. Teresa win over Breese Mater Dei
Photos: Tri-Valley defense denies Farmington Farmers of next playoff round
Photos: Ridgeview-Lexington takes down No. 1 Abingdon-Avon
