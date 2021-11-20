 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

IHSA Football Playoff semifinals scores from around the state

  • 0

CLASS 1A

Lena-Winslow 8, Ridgeview-Lexington 6, half

Carrollton 7, Central A&M 7, 1st

CLASS 2A

Tri-Valley (12-0) at Wilmington (12-0), Sat., Nov. 20, 5 p.m.

Nashville 37, St. Teresa 35, 4th

CLASS 3A

Byron (12-0) at Elmhurst IC (11-1), Sat., Nov. 20, 4 p.m.

Mount Carmel 21, Tolono Unity 14, half

CLASS 4A

Richmond-Burton 10, Joliet Catholic 7, half

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Rochester 42, final

CLASS 5A

Oak Park Fenwick 17, Sycamore 6, final

Kankakee 13, Morton 7, 1st

CLASS 6A

Cary-Grove 40, Lake Forest 7, final

East St. Louis 40, Crete-Monee 14, 4th

CLASS 7A

Chicago Brother Rice (10-2) at Wheaton North (11-1), Sat., Nov. 20, 4 p.m.

Mt. Prospect (10-2) at Chicago St. Rita (10-2), Sat., Nov. 20, 6 p.m.

CLASS 8A

Lockport 28, Wilmette Loyola 21, 4th

Park Ridge Maine South 28, Chicago Marist 27, 4th

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Replacing Allen Robinson no easy task

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News