IHSA makes amendments to Phase 4 of "Return to Play" guidelines

This effectively puts an end to basketball leagues and 7-on-7 football competitions, both which cannot be done without contact. Eisenhower baseball coach and assistant football coach Kevin Hale wrote on Twitter:
"Today we were told our kids had to wear masks at all workouts," Hale's tweet read. "Have you ever run in 100 degree heat index with a surgical mask on? Someone needs to have the courage to say we’re pulling the plug. Risk is too high. What are we doing?"
We are the champions
1974: Chuck Vercellino, left, and Pat Doyle hold aloft the championship trophy while teammates signal where Bulldogs finished in Class 2-A playoffs.
H&R File Photo
Veteran lineman
1990: Experienced Stephen Decatur linemen are, left to right, front, Tadd Faith, Josh Soules and Chad Faith; rear, Ron Cole, Tony Lee and Paul Davis.
H&R file photo
Tony Cruz and Jim Buck
1983: Stephen Decatur players Tony Cruz and Jim Buck.
H&R file photo
The quartet of quarterback
1992: The quartet of quarterback Troy Moffett (10) and running backs Brian Eller (35), Greg Watchinski (23) and Brian Miller (32) has been vital in getting Stephen Decatur off to its 2-1 start. Each of the running backs has taken turns in leading the team in rushing. Last week they helped Stephen Decatur to 333 yards on the ground. This week they will try to keep a two-game winning streak intact when Stephen Decatur plays host to Normal.
H&R file photo
Stephen Decatur's backfield lettermen
1961: From left, Dave Withrow, Edgar Reed, Gary Stewart, Dave Hayes and T. J. Jackson. Stewart and Jackson are holdover regulars.
H&R file photo
Stephen Decatur Quarterbacks
1962: Enny Aldridge, left, Dave Meek, center, Bill Boney, right.
H&R file photo
St. Teresa's defense
1974: St. Teresa's defense is unscored upon in four games. Some of the mainstays include from left, Marty Leech, Chris Schroth, Dave Peters (front), Scott Feldman and Bill Cloyd. St. Teresa plays tonight at Lakeview.
H&R File Photo
St. Teresa running backs
1991: St. Teresa running backs, from left to right, Matt Moody, Goh Nakanishi, John Graves and Josh Snyder.
H&R File Photo
Squirts
1987: Football is meant for autumn, for crisp fall afternoons when cooling breezes make the exertion and heavy, hot equipment easier to bear. Unfortunately, practice begins in August. At Stephen Decatur, three players make good use of a drinking fountain. From left, Ron Habeck, Curtis Taylor and Craig Dedman beat the heat.
H&R file photo
Spartan Strategy
1975: Lakeview High football coach Gary Hunt, at right, discusses strategy for tonight's season opener against Clinton with quarterbacks Roy Godfrey, middle, and Brian Birks. Hunt has indicated he will start Birks, a 160-pound junior, at quarterback while the 200-pound Godfrey will start as a defensive tackle. A senior letterman, Godfrey is also expected to see some action at quarterback.
H&R file photo
Senior backs
1980: Senior backs Terry Causey, left, and Bill Godfrey.
H&R file photo
Returning to the line
1988: Returning to the line are (from left) Jason Crawford, Aaron Brown, Trevor Hammond, Gary Casner and Travis Wilks.
H&R File Photo
Returning a kick
1984: Lincoln's Scott Brunner returns a kick against Stephen Decatur.
H&R file photo
Reds getting ready
1970: This foursome of Stephen Decatur High football players obliged the photographer Thursday at Hess Park where the Reds are holding practice sessions in preparation for their opening game. Left to right are Ty McMillin, Mike Tate, Mark Lockmiller and Dennis Hannapel. Opening drills started Wednesday for all five Decatur prep squads.
H&R file photo
Pressure's on
1991: MacArthur quarterback Greg Jones fumbles the football as he is sacked by Eisenhower linebacker Brian Cole. Jones was sacked 11 times by the Eisenhower defense.
H&R File Photo
Playing for Generals
1972: Members of the undefeated MacArthur High football team, which goes against Eisenhower Friday night, are from left to right: offensive tackle Bob Whitten, Roger Waller of the kickoff team and offensive guard Steve Meinhold. At right is assistant coach Bill Moutray. Below, left to right, are end Mike Shaw and safety Richard Muse.
H&R File Photo
Pass-catchers
1991: QB King will have these receivers to choose from: Joe Reid, Erick Blackwell, Cornealous West, Andy Holtzcher, Antwane McClelland and Marc Eller.
H&R file photo
Offensive weapons
1990: Quarterback Jeff Doolin and running back Leroy Smith are expected to provide the offensive punch for Stephen Decatur this season.
H&R file photo
Muscling up
1983: Members of the MacArthur High School football team give their muscles a workout during a recent weight-a-thon to raise money for the purchase of more weights. Their goal was $500, but some extra pumping netted a total of $600. Donations were based on pounds liften. MacArthur coach Brian Hodges directed the fundraiser.
H&R File Photo
Mighty MacArthur
1989: Coach Bill Vangel and running back Nick Reed are two big reasons MacArthur has qualified for the Class 5A high school football playoffs. MacArthur will play host to Edwardsville (6-3) in Wednesday's first round.
H&R File Photo
Making a point
1983: Eisenhower High School's Wayne Glenn, with his holder Jerome Harrison, hope to make plenty of points after touchdowns in the opening football game Friday night at 7:30 at Pigott Field against Stephen Decatur. Eisenhower won last year's game 14-13.
H&R File Photo
MacArthur players
1989: MacArthur H.S. players, from left, Aaron Brown, James Cleaves and Hassan Helm.
H&R File Photo
Looking for a winning season
1987: From left, St. Teresa's Jim Passarelli, David Noonan and Joe Wagner look for a winning season.
H&R File Photo
Lettermen
1971: Lettermen in the Stephen Decatur High School football backfield are, from left, Mike Tate, Jerry Thomas, quarterback Dave Perry and Rick Singer.
H&R file photo
Lakeview's defense
1977: Lakeview's defense plus the running of Jeff Leyden played important roles in the 6-0 victory over Sullivan last Friday. Pictured in top row from left are Randy Miller, Neil Thompson, Chuck Hamilton, Fred Austin and Dan Mendenhall. On bottom row from left are Tom Stewart, Danny Russell, Mike Browning, Paul Ware and Bob Kohlbecker. At extreme left is Jim Wills, at right Vincent Peppers.
H&R file photo
Lakeview running backs
1979: Bill Godfrey, Eddie Taylorand Lance Broske, left to right, are Lakeview running backs.
H&R file photo
Lakeview quarterback
1976: Lakeview quarterback Brian Birks is backed by Del Findley, Dean Larrick, Randy Miller and Dave Larrick.
H&R file photo
Lakeview lettermen
1978: Lakeview lettermen are quarterback Randy Miller (with ball) and second row, from left, center Nick Wilber, guard Fred Austin, end Dan Cloe and end Tom Stewart. In back, end David Larrick and halfback Kevin Highly.
H&R file photo
Lakeview lettermen
1977: Lakeview lettermen linemen include, left to right, Dan Mendenall, Doug Lamb, Bud Eaton, Joe Baietto, Dan Myers, Roger Chandler, Neil Thompson.
H&R file photo
Instruction time
1975: Matt Tyner, MacArthur High quarterback, left, gives some instructions to his starting backfield teammates in preparation for the Generals' big game Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. against crosstown rival Eisenhower at Matheson Field. Listening to Tyner are running backs Carl Spence, Zannie Rawls and Art Perkins. The Generals need a victory over Eisenhower to gain a share of the Capitol Conference title.
H&R File Photo
Hopeful
1990: Fighting for the QB job are, left to right, Julian Watson, Maxie Johnson and Todd Jacobs.
H&R File Photo
Gilbert and Tomlinson
1987: Shannon Gilbert, left, takes over at flanker, while Eric Tomlinson plays the defensive backfield.
H&R file photo
Gene Stimler
1991: St. Teresa senior back Gene Stimler, center, is congratulated on the sidelines by assistant coach John Burke after scoring in the second half Wednesday against Macon. Teammate Pat Heneghan (21) is at right. St. Teresa defeated Macon, 28-6, in the opening game of the state high school football playoffs.
H&R File Photo
Football team
1973: Lakeview High School football team
H&R file photo
Five of the backs
1957: Five of the backs drilling under Head Coach John Alexander at Eisenhower are Jim Lyles, U.L. Neubon, Bob Harris, Dave Siweck and George Dickinson.
H&R File Photo
First team
1930: The St. Teresa H.S. football team, the first team ever organized at the school.
H&R File Photo
First line of defense
1985: MacArthur's first line of defense is front, from left, Eric Fisher, Pete Scott, Ty Mason, John Crawford, James Cruthird and Jerry Mogan. Back row, Joe Wagner, Scott Walter, Dion Henderson, Roy Coker and Todd Kovaleski.
H&R File Photo
Elliott Kennedy
1985: Elliott Kennedy was instrumental in MacArthur's victory over Belleville West Saturday.
H&R File Photo
Eisenhower gridders
1957: These six Eisenhower gridders will be playing against the alma mater where they where they won varsity football letters last season tonight when the Panthers meet Stephen Decatur. They are, front row left to right, U.L. Neubob and George Dickinson, halfbacks. Back row, Clint Joyner, tackle; Jim Lyles, halfback; Tom Brabender, center; and Dennis Chaney, tackle. Chaney may see only limited action, however. He has an infected finger.
H&R File Photo
Eisenhower defenders
1975: These five Eisenhower High defensive linemen will again be relied upon to stop the opponent's offense when the Panthers take on Champaign Centennial tonight at Pigott Field in a Capitol Conference game. In front are Steve Schmidt, left, and Kevin Deardorff. From left to right in back are Mark Cooley, Tim Rutherford and Steve Fleming.
H&R File Photo
Decatur team
1963: Rear: Bobby Warnsley, Denny Alldridge, Jim Wilson, Wes Mason. Front: Ernie Odeneal, Brian Wisher, Joe Dillman, Butch Smith, Steve Vallas.
H&R file photo
Champs again
1975: Hewey Tweedy of Anna-Jonesboro, at right, president of the Illinois High School Association Board of Directors, presents championship trophy to acting St. Teresa game tri-captains, from left, Bill Cloyd, Russ Hollingsworth and Jerry Jones. Jones was the Bulldogs; individual standout, setting rushing and touchdown records. Harry Fitzhugh, IHSA executive secretary, is behind Jones.
H&R File Photos
Another huddle
1994: Members of the 1944 Decatur High football team gather around coach Francis "Smock" White. Team members present at a recent reunion were, from left: Bill Rotz, Lynn Edwards, Bob Metzger, Paul Doyle, Jim Spears, Don Luallen, Bill Dickinson and Alzo Stevens.
H&R file photo
All-city prep team
1965: Eisenhower's Steve McAdamis, Ward Derlitzki, Carl Jenkins, Terry Tuley, Mahlon Sanders, Tom Cox, Dave Corey.
H&R File Photo
A big day
1991: Running back Antwan Perry slips past a MacArthur defender during an Eisenhower 21-14 overtime victory Friday. Perry rushed for 99 yards and recorded three touchdowns, including the game winner - a 7-yard pass reception.
H&R File Photo
1965 All-City Prep Team
1965: From left: Stephen Decatur's Mike Odeneal, Terry Johnson, Larry Beasley, Larry Cook, Larry Downs, Ben Cooper, Jeff Gates, Jerry Whitson.
H&R file photo
1931 D.H.S. football team
1931
H&R file photo
