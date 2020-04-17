IHSA schools holding 'Lights for the Fight' events each Friday night honoring senior athletes

DECATUR — IHSA schools will be participating in a "Lights for the Fight" event Friday night to honor senior students and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Schools will turn on their athletic field lights from 8:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. each Friday night throughout the quarantine as a sign of support for their senior student-athletes, as well as for all the healthcare workers, first responders and all other essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.
On Friday night, #IHSA schools throughout Illinois will turn on their lights as a part of #LightsForTheFight to show support for their senior students, as well as for all the healthcare workers, first responders, & all other essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/CF7wxP2uFW— IHSA #IHSA (@IHSA_IL) April 16, 2020
Local schools, including Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Teutopolis tweeted their support of the event.
@MaroaForsythHS will be participating in “Lights for the Fight” and The Boyd will be lit up between 8:00-8:20 to show our support for senior students, healthcare workers, first responders, and all essential workers. Feel free to drive by but please DO NOT get out of your car. https://t.co/yA2wrmWKrk— Maroa-Forsyth HS (@MaroaForsythHS) April 16, 2020
Although schools are hosting the events, in its statement the IHSA reminds people to follow the statewide quarantine measures and that no one should gather at the schools or fields while the lights are illuminated. The gesture is simply a sign of support.
Participating schools will share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #LightsForTheFight.
PHOTOS: Maroa-Forsyth lights up diamond
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.