IHSA schools holding 'Lights for the Fight' events each Friday night honoring senior athletes

DECATUR — IHSA schools will be participating in a "Lights for the Fight" event Friday night to honor senior students and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools will turn on their athletic field lights from 8:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. each Friday night throughout the quarantine as a sign of support for their senior student-athletes, as well as for all the healthcare workers, first responders and all other essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Local schools, including Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Teutopolis tweeted their support of the event.

Although schools are hosting the events, in its statement the IHSA reminds people to follow the statewide quarantine measures and that no one should gather at the schools or fields while the lights are illuminated. The gesture is simply a sign of support.

Participating schools will share photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #LightsForTheFight.

PHOTOS: Maroa-Forsyth lights up diamond