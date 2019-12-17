IHSA schools vote to rescind district football format; regular-season scheduling, playoffs will keep current system

BLOOMINGTON — Remember how Illinois high school football was going to change to a district format?
Never mind.
The current system for regular-season scheduling and the playoffs will remain in place after member schools approved a proposal to rescind the district plan. The vote was 374-241.
The district proposal, announced a year ago and slated to go into effect in 2021, had been approved by a 324-307 margin.
"There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said in an IHSA release. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021.
"We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”
The online ballots were tabulated and certified in the IHSA Office on Tuesday.
The district format would have involved each school's final seven games of the regular season being scheduled by the IHSA. The first two games of the season would have been scheduled by the schools and would not have impacted the playoffs.
Schools would have been assigned to districts every two years in the same manner in which they are assigned to regionals and sectionals in other sports.
Fieldcrest High School head coach Derek Schneeman, whose team advanced to the Class 2A semifinals this season, said of the district format, "There seemed to be a lot of questions and not a lot of answers coming out."
"Nobody knew exactly what it was going to look like," Schneeman said. "To make such a drastic change without seeing a blueprint of how everything is going to be, I think that changed a lot of administrators' minds.
"The first two games that didn't count for anything and schools not knowing where they would be placed and who they were going to play ... those are probably the two main reasons that caused this to be overturned."
Bloomington head coach Scott Godfrey said that "in theory there were some good ideas behind it (the district plan)."
However ...
"They weren't well-enough thought out," added Godfrey, former head coach at Warrensburg-Latham. "Logistically there were so many issues with it. With today's budgets and some of the travel ... that just didn't make any sense.
"The IHSA already has its hands full with everybody they have. Taking over scheduling for all the schools never really seemed practical to me."
