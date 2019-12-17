IHSA schools vote to rescind district football format; regular-season scheduling, playoffs will keep current system

The online ballots were tabulated and certified in the IHSA Office on Tuesday.

The district format would have involved each school's final seven games of the regular season being scheduled by the IHSA. The first two games of the season would have been scheduled by the schools and would not have impacted the playoffs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Schools would have been assigned to districts every two years in the same manner in which they are assigned to regionals and sectionals in other sports.

Fieldcrest High School head coach Derek Schneeman, whose team advanced to the Class 2A semifinals this season, said of the district format, "There seemed to be a lot of questions and not a lot of answers coming out."

"Nobody knew exactly what it was going to look like," Schneeman said. "To make such a drastic change without seeing a blueprint of how everything is going to be, I think that changed a lot of administrators' minds.

"The first two games that didn't count for anything and schools not knowing where they would be placed and who they were going to play ... those are probably the two main reasons that caused this to be overturned."

Bloomington head coach Scott Godfrey said that "in theory there were some good ideas behind it (the district plan)."