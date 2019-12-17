IHSA schools vote to rescind district football format; regular-season scheduling, playoffs will keep current system

Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said he wishes the districts would've been given a chance.

"We were for the proposal," Etherton said. "Anytime you try something new, people get nervous and scared. For us, we thought it would benefit us travel-wise.

"I would say that this would end the playoff debate for a little while unless someone comes up with a more detailed proposal. I think we probably won't hear about it for a while."

Cumberland athletics director Justin Roedl said he didn't have a preference either way, but would like to see some finality to the decision.

"Either way we were going to make it work," Roedl said. "It seems there are changes year-to-year when it comes to football. I wish there would be some consistency in how it is going to be done. You have to be looking two to three years out for officials and not just one year.

"I had talked to some schools, and they just kept saying to keep us in mind if we go to districts, but there wasn’t anything done officially."

Shelbyville athletic director Tony Pullen said he'd started to plan for districts to begin in 2021, but was glad to not have to continue those plans — especially because, Pullen said, they didn't make sense for Shelbyville.