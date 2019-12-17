IHSA schools vote to rescind district football format; regular-season scheduling, playoffs will keep current system

BLOOMINGTON — Remember how Illinois high school football was going to change to a district format?
Never mind.
The current system for regular-season scheduling and the playoffs will remain in place after member schools approved a proposal to rescind the district plan. The vote was 374-241.
The district proposal, announced a year ago and slated to go into effect in 2021, had been approved by a 324-307 margin.
"There is incredible passion for high school football in our state, and the subject of football district scheduling has been no exception,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson in an IHSA release. “Many coaches and communities were excited about the prospect of district scheduling when the vote passed a year ago, just like many are excited today that it will ultimately not occur in 2021.
"We do not expect the discussion surrounding football regular-season scheduling and the playoff structure to dissipate, so we will be charged with continuing to facilitate discussion and ideas among our member school coaches and administrators.”
The online ballots were tabulated and certified in the IHSA office on Tuesday.
The district format would have involved each school's final seven games of the regular season being scheduled by the IHSA. The first two games of the season would have been scheduled by the schools and would not have impacted the playoffs.
Schools would have been assigned to districts every two years in the same manner in which they are assigned to regionals and sectionals in other sports.
Maroa-Forsyth coach Josh Jostes was on the advisory committee when the district proposal was recommended for a vote. Maroa was left out of the Central Illinois Conference when it was formed, then left the Okaw Valley Conference for the Sangamo in 2016. He's in favor of districts, and doesn't feel like the member schools gave them a chance.
"I think the biggest thing was when they released the mock districts it scared some people off," Jostes said. "Even though that's not the way they would have looked.
"This will end the debate until someone else is unhappy about it or big conferences start realigning. I think there will be some more big conference realignment now, and the only reason I think there hasn't been these past couple of years is because this was on the horizon and no one knew how it was going to shake out."
Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said he wishes the districts would've been given a chance.
"We were for the proposal," Etherton said. "Anytime you try something new, people get nervous and scared. For us, we thought it would benefit us travel-wise.
"I would say that this would end the playoff debate for a little while unless someone comes up with a more detailed proposal. I think we probably won't hear about it for a while."
Cumberland athletics director Justin Roedl said he didn't have a preference either way, but would like to see some finality to the decision.
"Either way we were going to make it work," Roedl said. "It seems there are changes year-to-year when it comes to football. I wish there would be some consistency in how it is going to be done. You have to be looking two to three years out for officials and not just one year.
"I had talked to some schools, and they just kept saying to keep us in mind if we go to districts, but there wasn’t anything done officially."
Shelbyville athletic director Tony Pullen said he'd started to plan for districts to begin in 2021, but was glad to not have to continue those plans — especially because, Pullen said, they didn't make sense for Shelbyville.
"We play Meridian, Sullivan/Okaw Valley and Central A&M that are all within half an hour. but we would not get to play them under the district proposal just because we are 30 students bigger," Pullen said. "They are our rival games and we enjoy playing them. Under the proposal we would have been playing teams like Staunton or Metro East (St. Louis)-area teams. It didn’t make sense for us."
Fieldcrest High School head coach Derek Schneeman, whose team advanced to the Class 2A semifinals this season, said of the district format, "There seemed to be a lot of questions and not a lot of answers coming out."
"Nobody knew exactly what it was going to look like," Schneeman said. "To make such a drastic change without seeing a blueprint of how everything is going to be, I think that changed a lot of administrators' minds.
"The first two games that didn't count for anything and schools not knowing where they would be placed and who they were going to play ... those are probably the two main reasons that caused this to be overturned."
Bloomington head coach Scott Godfrey said that "in theory there were some good ideas behind it (the district plan)."
However ...
"They weren't well-enough thought out," added Godfrey, former head coach at Warrensburg-Latham. "Logistically there were so many issues with it. With today's budgets and some of the travel ... that just didn't make any sense.
"The IHSA already has its hands full with everything they have. Taking over scheduling for all the schools never really seemed practical to me."
Normal West coach Nathan Fincham said he originally was in favor of districts, but that "as they developed and questions came along, I felt like there wasn't really a solid answer for how to deal with the non-district games."
He also pointed to uncertainty regarding who the in-district opponents would be.
"The projections they sent out kind of pushed me from wanting districts," Fincham said. "The projection had some teams here in Bloomington-Normal and in the Big 12 (Conference) what are 6A teams, but also some south suburb type teams ... teams we could play in the playoffs (currently) but not in the regular season."
A plus for the district format would have been eliminating the problem of finding nonconference opponents. Normal West had to travel to Indianapolis and Normal Community to Michigan this season for nonconference games.
"That is going to be a challenge until the Big 12 can find another team," Fincham said. "I think that should be the goal of the Big 12 to find that last team so we could eliminate the nonconference game and get into a full conference schedule."
Nonconference scheduling is not a problem for Bloomington Central Catholic. The Saints play in the 10-team Illini Prairie Conference, which includes Monticello, and have nine league games each year.
"We're excited the conference gets to stay intact," Saints' coach Kevin Braucht said. "It's a good conference. I didn't want to have to drive past Pontiac to play somebody else. I thought that would have been unfortunate."
Matthew Flaten and Mike Monanan contributed to this story.
