Illini Prairie Conference looking to add football-playing school

FAIRBURY — The Illini Prairie Conference is in search of a football-playing school after league member Champaign St. Thomas More has decided to move to 8-man football.
The Illini Prairie principals released a letter on social media inviting applications for membership. The move was in response to learning in January that St. Thomas More plans to go to 8-man football.
Fairbury Prairie Central High School principal Brad Allen, the conference president, said St. Thomas More will remain in the league in everything except football.
Other conference schools are Central Catholic, Pontiac, Prairie Central, Olympia, IVC, Monticello, Rantoul, St. Joseph-Ogden and Tolono Unity.
"We need a football school to come in and fill our schedule," Allen said. "That’s our top priority.
"If we have viable candidates and we’re a good fit for them and they’re a good fit for us and we can expand (beyond that), we’re open to that opportunity as well. But our first priority is to make sure our football schedule is filled.”
The Illini Prairie began play in the 2017-18 school year after a merger of Corn Belt and Okaw Valley conference schools. With 10 members, a nine-game conference football schedule was established.
The loss of St. Thomas More would necessitate the remaining football-playing schools finding a nonconference opponent each year.
“Some of our ADs have been fortunate to fill that spot in the schedule. Others are still looking," Allen said. "To find that (additional) school is going to make it easier for everybody and let us maintain the integrity of the conference.
“Right now there are a variety of candidates ... some football-only and some wanting to become a full member. There’s a lot to consider. Fortunately, we have a committee of conference principals to decide that."
Monticello is one of the Illini Prairie schools that hasn't been able to find a replacement for St. Thomas More on its schedule. The Sages' hole is in Week 3.
"Right now, we're doing everything we can to find a competitive game for us," Monticello athletic director Dan Sheehan said. "Unfortunately, we've been turned down by some schools. We're hoping something changes."
Allen said the principals are scheduled to meet again March 11 in Pontiac. As for a timetable to add a school, he said, "Ideally for our ADs and for scheduling, we’d like to have a decision by May 1."
"If there are other schools that want to join as full members and it wouldn’t impact our schedules for two years down the road, those will be taken into consideration as well," Allen added.
The Illini Prairie has produced six state team champions, seven individual state champs and amassed 18 state team trophies in its short history. As outlined in the principals' letter, Allen said the league is about more than athletics.
“We focus on professional development and improving curriculum for our kids," he said. "I think that sets us apart as well.”
Monticello is no stranger to conference upheaval. The Sages were part of the Okaw Valley Conference when 10 teams left the conference in 2012, then were part of the remaining Okaw teams merging with several Corn Belt Conference teams in 2018 to form the Illini Prairie. Sheehan said despite St. Thomas More's departure, Monticello is committed to the Illini Prairie.
"Absolutely we're staying — there's no conversation about us leaving," Sheehan said. "If you look at the success we've had in the short history of the Illini Prairie — we have six state trophies in two-and-a-half years — being in the conference with some larger schools has benefited us."
