Illini Prairie Conference looking to add football-playing school

Allen said the principals are scheduled to meet again March 11 in Pontiac. As for a timetable to add a school, he said, "Ideally for our ADs and for scheduling, we’d like to have a decision by May 1."

"If there are other schools that want to join as full members and it wouldn’t impact our schedules for two years down the road, those will be taken into consideration as well," Allen added.

The Illini Prairie has produced six state team champions, seven individual state champs and amassed 18 state team trophies in its short history. As outlined in the principals' letter, Allen said the league is about more than athletics.

“We focus on professional development and improving curriculum for our kids," he said. "I think that sets us apart as well.”

Monticello is no stranger to conference upheaval. The Sages were part of the Okaw Valley Conference when 10 teams left the conference in 2012, then were part of the remaining Okaw teams merging with several Corn Belt Conference teams in 2018 to form the Illini Prairie. Sheehan said despite St. Thomas More's departure, Monticello is committed to the Illini Prairie.