Illinois Elementary School Association reverses course on fall sports cancellation, games can begin Aug. 15

A week after the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) board voted to cancel fall sports for elementary and middle school athletes, the organization announced Friday in a statement that the four sports considered at lower risk for COVID spread — golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country — would have their seasons return for the fall.

"During their meeting on July 23, the IESA Board made the decision to cancel the fall activities of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country. That decision was based on the information the Association had at the time of the meeting," the statement said. "The All Sports Guidance document that was recently released from the Governor's Office placed the sports of golf, softball, baseball, and cross-country in the "lower risk" category. Sports in that category can hold practices and interscholastic games.

"As a result of these four sports being recategorized to lower risk and with interscholastic competitions being allowed, the IESA Board for Directors has approved a plan for the return of regular season contests in these activities and a limited state series."