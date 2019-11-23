Jacob Paradee is just as important on defense as he is on offense for Central A&M football

As if there were any doubt, he caught it.

“That’s the type of stuff — he’s special when the ball is in the air," Weakly said. "We always say when the ball is in the air, it’s our ball and a lot of times it is."

Said Romine: “Probably nearly every kid I’ve ever coached against would have given up on it, but he’s going to continue to try to go for it."

That's just Paradee — a player so fierce that Weakly calls him the most competitive he's ever coached. He's 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds who intercepts anything in his radius and hits like a ton of bricks that were shot out of a cannon. He's a driving force on one of the top offenses in the area, but he's just as, if not more, critical to the Raiders' (12-0) defense that has its hands full at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 1A state semifinal game at Athens.

He's tied for the team lead in tackles with 87 to go along with four tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one recovered. Of course, those are spelled with his 1,195 receiving yards, 216 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns. Weakly admitted its not always ideal to have a free safety as the leading tackler, but Paradee plays like a linebacker who can also patrol center field like he was competing for a gold glove.