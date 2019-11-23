Jacob Paradee is just as important on defense as he is on offense for Central A&M football

MOWEAQUA — Perhaps the most impressive play of Jacob Paradee's season will be forever reduced to a what-could-have-been footnote in the best Central A&M football season since 2001.
It's so dramatic, and so telling of Paradee's game, that his own head coach, Brent Weakly, doesn't even need to see film of a play that happened more than two months ago to properly describe it. It's so memorable that Tuscola coach Andy Romine and his coaching staff still talk about it, and call it one of the best interceptions they've ever seen — even if it didn't alter the outcome of the game in the slightest way.
It was in a Week 3 game against Tuscola. Paradee, a senior defensive back and receiver at Central A&M, was running down the defensive right hash of the football field in coverage. Meanwhile, on the left hash, an A&M defender and Tuscola receiver got tangled up, drawing a yellow flag for defensive pass interference. Paradee didn't see the flag — all he knew is that the ball was in the air. He sprinted, across the field and to the ball, left his feet and laid his whole body horizontally in the air to catch the pass.
As if there were any doubt, he caught it.
“That’s the type of stuff — he’s special when the ball is in the air," Weakly said. "We always say when the ball is in the air, it’s our ball and a lot of times it is."
Said Romine: “Probably nearly every kid I’ve ever coached against would have given up on it, but he’s going to continue to try to go for it."
That's just Paradee — a player so fierce that Weakly calls him the most competitive he's ever coached. He's 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds who intercepts anything in his radius and hits like a ton of bricks that were shot out of a cannon. He's a driving force on one of the top offenses in the area, but he's just as, if not more, critical to the Raiders' (12-0) defense that has its hands full at 2 p.m. Saturday in a Class 1A state semifinal game at Athens.
He's tied for the team lead in tackles with 87 to go along with four tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one recovered. Of course, those are spelled with his 1,195 receiving yards, 216 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns. Weakly admitted its not always ideal to have a free safety as the leading tackler, but Paradee plays like a linebacker who can also patrol center field like he was competing for a gold glove.
A&M has allowed 137 points — 11.4 per game — and has 35 takeaways on defense this season. Paradee said Weakly challenges his team to be plus-three in the takeaway margin. He likes that goal.
“It’s always a team effort, but I’ve always been aggressive and come up to the line trying to make plays." Paradee said. "Being able to read a pass, that’s a big thing in the secondary. Our secondary is good about going up for jump balls. We don’t usually get beat."
Some Central Illinois Conference coaches have confessed that in the middle of watching film, Paradee shoots into the frame to make plays. Weakly has a similar vantage point on the sidelines when he sees Paradee jet over to the ball for a big tackle, seemingly coming out of nowhere.
“He’s fearless," Weakly said. "It doesn’t matter who he’s competing against. We know they have a heck of a running game we’re defending this week. There’s (running back Deyson) Davis and (Nic) Laird, but they have other guys who run the ball hard and have the ability to take it to the house. We expect him to get us lined up in the secondary and fix any of the mistakes the rest of the guys make."
Romine knows all too well about Paradee's prolific hits.
“He’s got great timing with his hips," he said. "I mean, he’s got great timing with his hips. He hit us a couple times in the skinny post that I don’t care what kid it is or who it is, it’s going to make you think twice about catching a football if you know he’s in the area.
“If he’s got you in a tight window, he’s going to cut you down. If he’s got you in open space, he’s going to stomp on your toes and throw his hips through you. He’s physical for a 160-pounder."
Paradee feeds off of big hits in a game. He prefers the feeling of a hit to the feeling of getting an interception. He, like Weakly, goes back to that Tuscola game, but not for the near-interception. He fondly remembers Tuscola receiver Brandon Douglas going across the middle of the field before Paradee attacked his legs, forcing the senior receiver to flip in the air.
On other plays, Paradee picks players up and spikes them to the ground. They can be momentum-shifting plays.
“Our team prides itself on all the emotion," Paradee said. "We try to get as much emotion out on the field as we can, so coming up with a big hit like that gets everyone fired up and gets the crowd fired up. It could be the turning point in the game."
