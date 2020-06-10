Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 4, Tuscola football falls just short in state title game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

DEKALB — The 2017 Class 1A state championship football game had everything: two-score leads, big plays, key turnovers, momentum shifts and in the end, a little left to keep us wondering.

It's hard to not wonder what would have happened if the spot of the ball would have been measured after Tuscola quarterback Luke Sluder's third-down run that fell just short of a first down with 15 seconds to go, and the Warriors trailing by one point.

Instead, with a timeout in hand to set up a potential game-winning field goal, Tuscola got to the line on fourth down before an incomplete pass ended the game and giving Lena-Winslow a 21-20 win over Tuscola.

According to the IHSA's website, it's just one of four Class 1A state championship football games since 1974-75 to have been determined by one point.