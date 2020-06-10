Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 4, Tuscola football falls just short in state title game

DEKALB — The 2017 Class 1A state championship football game had everything: two-score leads, big plays, key turnovers, momentum shifts and in the end, a little left to keep us wondering.
It's hard to not wonder what would have happened if the spot of the ball would have been measured after Tuscola quarterback Luke Sluder's third-down run that fell just short of a first down with 15 seconds to go, and the Warriors trailing by one point.
Instead, with a timeout in hand to set up a potential game-winning field goal, Tuscola got to the line on fourth down before an incomplete pass ended the game and giving Lena-Winslow a 21-20 win over Tuscola.
According to the IHSA's website, it's just one of four Class 1A state championship football games since 1974-75 to have been determined by one point.
"I've had many people tell me it's the best 1A championship game they've seen," Tuscola head coach Andy Romine. "I don't know if it was unbelievably well-played. We turned the ball over and missed some chances. They turned the ball over more than us (four times). They didn't miss chances, but they turned the ball over more than we did. It's a tough one to swallow, like they all are."
Both teams went to Huskie Stadium undefeated and this Tuscola team was one of the program's best team's in recent memory with Oklahoma State-bound offensive and defensive lineman Hunter Woodard, Luke Sluder at quarterback, Dalton Hoel and Noah Pierce at receivers, Andrew Erickson at running back and Cale Sementi at tight end.
Few teams in Class 1A could match Tuscola's size up front, but Lena was one of them. Still, the Warriors got out to a 7-0 lead before Lena answered back with three big plays on Tuscola breakdowns for a 21-7 halftime lead.
"There are 10 plays you say to yourself, 'If we do one thing different, we win this game,'" Sementi said. "Two of their three touchdowns were on those huge, breakout plays. Both of those you're thinking to yourself, 'Man, that shouldn't happen.'"
Tuscola, though outscored Lena 13-0 in the second half and was a botched point after from tying the game and making the no-measurement at the end a moot point. Both teams had turnovers in the fourth quarter, but Tuscola got the ball back with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left and a chance to win.
All Romine wanted was to get the ball to the 16-yard line for a chance at a game-winning field goal from Cade Kresin, but it never came.
In all, it was one of the best Class 1A state title games between perennial powers in the state and loaded with Division I players. Tuscola hasn't returned to the state title game and Lena-Winslow is the reigning Class 1A champions after beating Central A&M this season.
PHOTOS: 47 vintage photos of Decatur playing football
We are the champions
Veteran lineman
Tony Cruz and Jim Buck
The quartet of quarterback
Stephen Decatur's backfield lettermen
Stephen Decatur Quarterbacks
St. Teresa's defense
St. Teresa running backs
Squirts
Spartan Strategy
Senior backs
Returning to the line
Returning a kick
Reds getting ready
Pressure's on
Playing for Generals
Pass-catchers
Offensive weapons
Muscling up
Mighty MacArthur
Making a point
MacArthur players
Looking for a winning season
Lettermen
Lakeview's defense
Lakeview running backs
Lakeview quarterback
Lakeview lettermen
Lakeview lettermen
Instruction time
Hopeful
Gilbert and Tomlinson
Gene Stimler
Football team
Five of the backs
First team
First line of defense
Elliott Kennedy
Eisenhower gridders
Eisenhower defenders
Decatur team
Champs again
Another huddle
All-city prep team
A big day
1965 All-City Prep Team
1931 D.H.S. football team
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!