Kindred: College sports information directors fighting for their profession

“We work with our university communications all the time on projects. But they wouldn’t have any clue how to do my job, and I wouldn’t have any clue how to do theirs,” Williams said. “I don’t think people truly understand the depth of what we do (in sports information).”

In the media, we get it. They facilitate interviews with athletes and coaches, provide pregame notes and information, in-game and postgame statistics, share tidbits about their teams that can lead to feature stories, columns or even a series of stories.

They are out of the public eye, but they are there, advocating for their athletes, coaches, teams … their schools. Take them away and the university’s "brand” suffers.

Kent Brown, director of athletic media relations at Illinois, has been unable to replace a full-time staffer who left recently for another career opportunity. He said the position is among “18 to 20” at the university left unfilled or eliminated.

“We hope to have that position filled at some point,” Brown said. “Because of revenue shortfalls, I know there were some really tough decisions made (nationally) by leaders on how to get by. There are a lot of people who have put in a lot of passion and commitment into their careers and the teams they work with who have been let go.