Legendary St. Teresa football coach Dick Munn is remembered

"I remember when he bought the first universal gym to put in the weight room. Back then, no one really lifted weights and if you wanted to play football, you showed up, got your equipment and you played," Howley said. "There was no offseason conditioning and summer camps. He brought all of that into the mix and fortunately the boys bought into that.

"In 1973, we had 100 boys out for football. That year, we didn't even have enough helmets and shoulder pads for everybody. That was a tribute to him."

The 10-0 team from 1973 team lives on as an all-time great Illinois high school football team.

"I've been watching a lot of high school football in the last 55 years but that was the best team I had ever seen. We were three-deep at every position and the second and third string still had great athletes," Howley said. "They were big and they were fast. They only had one touchdown scored on them and that was a kickoff run back by Tolono Unity. They outscored their opponents 404-6."

After leaving St. Teresa, Munn coached at West Aurora for three seasons. He didn't receive the same type of backing he did at St. Teresa, so he left, moved back to Decatur and went into business. Years later, he migrated to Colorado, where he became a broker who found buyers and sellers for businesses.