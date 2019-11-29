Lena-Winslow beats Central A&M 58-20 in the Class 1A state football championship game

Ormiston again, but on defense

Sean Ormiston had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown. It's his sixth touchdown of the game. Lena-Winslow leads 50-12 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.

Ormiston breaks Class 1A record

Sean Ormiston just set a single-game record in a Class 1A state championship game with his fifth rushing touchdown of the game. He ran in a 26-yard score to give Lena-Winslow a 42-12 lead with 4:36 left in the game.

The Panthers got the ball after Isaiah Bruce forced a fumble out of the hands of A&M quarterback Connor Heaton and Cole Gerber recovered it.

Another one for Ormiston

Lena-Winslow running back Sean Ormiston ran in his four rushing touchdown of the game, tying a Class 1A record for most in a state championship game. Isaiah Bruce ran in the two-point conversion attempt.

Central A&M had a chance to get off the field on fourth down before Luke Benson's nine-yard pass to Kade Chrisman to pick up the first down.

LeWin leads 34-12 with 6:49 left in the third quarter.

Heaton punches it in