Lena-Winslow beats Central A&M 58-20 in the Class 1A state football championship game

DEKALB — Lena-Winslow's running game was unstoppable.
Running back Sean Ormiston set the Class 1A record for most rushing touchdowns in a game (5) and added an interception return for a touchdown to lead Lena-Winslow to a 58-20 win in the Class 1A state football championship game on Friday morning at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University.
It's the fifth time the Raiders have finished as the state runner-up, and this year as the first time the team has been to the state championship game since 2001.
A&M quarterback Connor Heaton threw for two touchdowns and ran for a touchdown, and receiver Jacob Paradee caught a touchdown pass.
Heaton to Paradee again
Connor Heaton found Jacob Paradee for a 21-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, for what could be the last time on the football field. Lena-Winslow leads 58-20 with 7:33 left in the game.
Chrisman with another receiving touchdown
Lena-Winslow quarterback Luke Benson hit Kade Chrisman for a 23-yard touchdown pass with 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers lead Central A&M 58-12.
Ormiston again, but on defense
Sean Ormiston had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown. It's his sixth touchdown of the game. Lena-Winslow leads 50-12 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
Ormiston breaks Class 1A record
Sean Ormiston just set a single-game record in a Class 1A state championship game with his fifth rushing touchdown of the game. He ran in a 26-yard score to give Lena-Winslow a 42-12 lead with 4:36 left in the game.
The Panthers got the ball after Isaiah Bruce forced a fumble out of the hands of A&M quarterback Connor Heaton and Cole Gerber recovered it.
Another one for Ormiston
Lena-Winslow running back Sean Ormiston ran in his four rushing touchdown of the game, tying a Class 1A record for most in a state championship game. Isaiah Bruce ran in the two-point conversion attempt.
Central A&M had a chance to get off the field on fourth down before Luke Benson's nine-yard pass to Kade Chrisman to pick up the first down.
LeWin leads 34-12 with 6:49 left in the third quarter.
Heaton punches it in
Central A&M out together a 79-yard drive with less than two minutes to go in the first half to pull A&M within two possessions of Lena-Winslow. First he found Paradee on a 47-yard catch and run, then Heaton rushed for 15 yards before powering in an eight-yard touchdown.
The PAT missed, but it was a big score for the Raiders. LeWin gets the ball to start the third quarter and leads 26-12 at halftime.
Panthers do it on the ground again
Lena-Winslow scored on a one-yard touchdown from from Sean Ormiston, his third rushing touchdown of the first half. The Panthers used 12 plays before Ormiston's run. A&M had a few chances on the drive. LeWin quarterback Luke Benson fumbled, but the ball sat on the turf at Huskie Stadium for a few seconds before the Panthers jumped on it.
Then, on third down, Lena sophomore Marey Roby broke close to five tackles to pick up the first down.
Lena-Winslow leads 26-6 with 1:51 left in the first half.
Lena-Winslow answers back
After following Genning Dunker on the right side of the offensive line for the better part of the game, Lena-Winslow called a run play to the left side, and running back Sean Ormiston breaks it for a 35-yard touchdown run.
The two-point conversion attempt failed. The Panthers have 215 total yards, and Ormiston has 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Lena-Winslow leads 20-6 with 9:44 left in the first half.
Lots of Paradees for the Raiders
On fourth-and-11, Connor Heaton found James Paradee, a sophomore, for a 41-yard pass to the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Heaton hit Jacob Paradee for a five-yard touchdown pass.
The Raiders attempted a two-point conversion on a wide receiver pass from Jacob Paradee to Brycen Burgener, but the attempt failed.
Lena-Winslow leads 14-6 with 11:07 left in the second quarter.
Raiders moving to end the first quarter
Central A&M is finally getting its high-powered offense in gear as the first quarter ends. The Raiders will have a fourth-and-12 to start the second quarter, trailing 14-0. The offensive series comes after forcing a Lena-Winslow turnover on downs on the previous possession.
Panthers sore again
Lena-Winslow isn't being shy about running behind University of Iowa-commit Gennings Dunker and scored on a 23-yard run from running back Sean Ormiston.
The Panthers have 137 yards of total offense, and A&M has nine.
Lena-Winslow hits first
A team known for its running connected on a pass from quarterback Luke Benson to receiver Kade Chrisman for a 66-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game. Chrisman was wide open streaking down the field.
Benson then ran in the two-point conversion.
LeWin leads 8-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter.
