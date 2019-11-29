Lena-Winslow runs past Central A&M to win Class 1A football state championship game

DEKALB — The question made Brent Weakly pause in his post-game press conference.
Weakly, Central A&M's football coach, was asked if the Lena-Winslow team that had just beaten Central A&M 58-20 in the Class 1A state championship game on Friday at Huskie Stadium on the campus of Northern Illinois University was the best Class 1A team of all time.
With the brothers Paradee, Jacob and James, on Weakly's right and Connor Heaton, Jeske Maples and Connor Hutchins on his left, Weakly needed only about 10 seconds to consider his answer.
“Sure," he said. "If you want to say that. They’re a phenomenal team. According to MaxPreps, they’re the (12th) in small school football teams in the nation. If you’d ask me, they could probably win 1A, 2A, 3A or potentially 4A. I think you probably could say that."
Therein was the problem for a Central A&M (13-1) that advanced to the state championship football game for the first time since 2001 and put a running clock on 10 of the 14 opponents it played this season. On Friday, the Raiders ran into a historically good team that tallied 6,167 yards this season, good for 18th all-time in IHSA history, had trailed just three times this season for a total of 54 seconds, and has a pair of University of Iowa commits in Isaiah Bruce and Gennings Dunker.
"We hate losing," A&M quarterback Connor Heaton said. "This one is tough. It was nice to play in the final game we could. We just didn’t come out on top. We’ll move on, but it was fun."
Bruce and Dunker were the anchors of a defensive line that limited the Raiders to 51 total rushing yards and 281 total yards in the game. Bruce had five tackles and two tackles for a loss, and Lena-Winslow recorded 10 tackles for a loss in the game.
“Their line is the best by about 10 times that we’ve seen all year," Heaton said. "They’d give anyone trouble. They had guys in the backfield, the corners were good, the secondary was good. Just an all-around good team. We found some things that hit and some things that worked, but overall they were just a better team."
Coming in parts: Central A&M's postgame press conference. pic.twitter.com/G8CDiNsRK2— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) November 29, 2019
Lena-Winslow (14-0) relied on a steady does of a running game that has propelled the program to four state championships, and most recently has been the catalyst behind 39-2 record in the last three seasons. Running back Sean Ormiston ran 23 times for 187 yards and five touchdowns to set an IHSA record for most rushing touchdowns in a Class 1A state championship game, and also added a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Three of Ormiston's six total touchdowns came in a 2:56 span in the third quarter. With A&M trailing by 14 points at halftime, the Panthers got the ball to start the third quarter and opened the second half with an 11-play, 59-yard drive that took 5:11 off the clock and came with a critical fourth-down pass conversion. With 6:49 left in the game, Ormiston ran in a five-yard touchdown.
Bruce forced a fumble out of Heaton's hand on the next possession and Cole Gerber jumped on the ball. Three plays later, Ormiston ran in a 26-yard touchdown. On the second play of the next drive, he jumped in front of Heaton's pass and came up with an interception return for a touchdown.
A 14-point game suddenly turned into a 38-point game.
“I thought we were fine coming out of halftime," Weakly said. "They went on that six-minute drive, got a score and the very next play we had that (fumble). At that point in time, when we had that, that’s when I felt like, ‘Ah, I don’t know. It might be tough getting it back.’ Hats off to our kids, they kept competing. They competed for 48 and I’m really happy and proud of them."
Friday was the final showing of the Heaton to Jacob Paradee connection in high school, and they put up more gaudy numbers. Heaton threw for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Jacob Paradee had 11 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns — including a touchdown catch on the final play of his high school career.
Jacob Paradee's 11 catches were tied for the most all-time in a Class 1A state championship game — tied with Aledo's Darin Blaser in 2006. His 157 receiving yards set a state record for most receiving yards in a Class 1A state championship game, which was previous held by Lexington's Tom Schneider in 2001 and Tuscola's Broc Winn in 2006.
“It was a rough game," Jacob Paradee said. "Overall, Heater was getting a bunch of pressure in the pocket and we just didn’t play the right game. I don’t really look at my achievements; I look at the team achievements."
Still, A&M put together its best season since 2001. On Tuesday, basketball practices will begin as the Raiders plan to return to the state tournament in Peoria. Weakly knows this will hurt his players for a few days, and the time to reflect may not come for a few months or even years.
For 14 weeks, they captivated two communities complete with semi trucks parked outside of their football field and blowouts on top of blowouts.
“It was crazy fun," Paradee said. "I wouldn’t trade it for the world. This team is the closest team I’ve ever been on. Everyone is so close, everyone gets behind each other, everyone pushes each other."
