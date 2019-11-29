Lena-Winslow runs past Central A&M to win Class 1A football state championship game

Therein was the problem for a Central A&M (13-1) that advanced to the state championship football game for the first time since 2001 and put a running clock on 10 of the 14 opponents it played this season. On Friday, the Raiders ran into a historically good team that tallied 6,167 yards this season, good for 18th all-time in IHSA history, had trailed just three times this season for a total of 54 seconds, and has a pair of University of Iowa commits in Isaiah Bruce and Gennings Dunker.

"We hate losing," A&M quarterback Connor Heaton said. "This one is tough. It was nice to play in the final game we could. We just didn’t come out on top. We’ll move on, but it was fun."

Bruce and Dunker were the anchors of a defensive line that limited the Raiders to 51 total rushing yards and 281 total yards in the game. Bruce had five tackles and two tackles for a loss, and Lena-Winslow recorded 10 tackles for a loss in the game.

“Their line is the best by about 10 times that we’ve seen all year," Heaton said. "They’d give anyone trouble. They had guys in the backfield, the corners were good, the secondary was good. Just an all-around good team. We found some things that hit and some things that worked, but overall they were just a better team."