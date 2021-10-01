 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 6

  • 0

Apollo

Charleston 7, Taylorville 6, 2nd

Effingham 14, Mount Zion 7, 2nd

Mattoon 22, Lincoln 15, 2nd

Big 12

Centennial 13, Bloomington 0, 1st

Central at Manual

Peoria Notre Dame at Danville

Normal Community 14, Peoria 8, 2nd

Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Meridian at Shelbyville

Warrensburg-Latham 6, Central A&M 3, 2nd

Clinton 1, Tuscola 0, forfeit

Central State 8

 Chatham Glenwood 26, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd

MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0, final

Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, Jacksonville 3, 2nd

Springfield 13, Normal University 0, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest

El Paso-Gridley 7, Eureka 0, 2nd

Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview/Lexington 14, GCMS 0, 2nd

Fisher at Heyworth

Illini Prairie

St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Central Catholic 0, 2nd 

Olympia at IVC

PBL at Prairie Central

Rantoul at Monticello

Tolono Unity 14, Pontiac 0, 2nd 

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 14, ALAH 7, 2nd

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana

Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City

Cumberland 35, Tri-County 0, 2nd

Little Illini

Marshall at Paris

Robinson 0, Newton 0, 2nd

Sangamo

Athens 24, Auburn 0, 2nd

Maroa-Forsyth 28, Pleasant Plains 0, 1st

New Berlin 0, Pittsfield 0, 2nd

Riverton 13, PORTA 8, 1st

Williamsville 17, North Mac 8, 2nd

South Central

Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern

Hillsboro at Gillespie

Pana 34, Litchfield 0, 2nd

Vandalia 6, Staunton 6, 2nd

Non-conference

Mahomet-Seymour 7, Quincy Notre Dame 0, 2nd

Harvey Thornton at Richwoods

St. Teresa 21, Madison 0, 1st

LeRoy at Ottawa Marquette

Oblong at Red Hill

Greenville 14, Montgomery City, Missouri 9, 2nd

Other

Alton Marquette at Nokomis

Peotone 7, Streator 6, 1st

Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20

Clifton Centra 8, Dwight, 1st

8-man

Bushnell-Prairie City at LSA

Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran

Saturday

Rochester at Lanphier, 1 p.m.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, 1 p.m.

Pawnee at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Olney at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, 2 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News