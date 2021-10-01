Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 6

Apollo
Charleston 7, Taylorville 6, 2nd
Effingham 14, Mount Zion 7, 2nd
Mattoon 22, Lincoln 15, 2nd
Big 12
Centennial 13, Bloomington 0, 1st
Central at Manual
Peoria Notre Dame at Danville
Normal Community 14, Peoria 8, 2nd
Normal West 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Meridian at Shelbyville
Warrensburg-Latham 6, Central A&M 3, 2nd
Clinton 1, Tuscola 0, forfeit
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 26, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd
MacArthur 51, Eisenhower 0, final
Sacred Heart-Griffin 27, Jacksonville 3, 2nd
Springfield 13, Normal University 0, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley at Fieldcrest
El Paso-Gridley 7, Eureka 0, 2nd
Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Tremont
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview/Lexington 14, GCMS 0, 2nd
Fisher at Heyworth
Illini Prairie
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Central Catholic 0, 2nd
Olympia at IVC
PBL at Prairie Central
Rantoul at Monticello
Tolono Unity 14, Pontiac 0, 2nd
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 14, ALAH 7, 2nd
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana
Villa Grove-Heritage at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City
Cumberland 35, Tri-County 0, 2nd
Little Illini
Marshall at Paris
Robinson 0, Newton 0, 2nd
Sangamo
Athens 24, Auburn 0, 2nd
Maroa-Forsyth 28, Pleasant Plains 0, 1st
New Berlin 0, Pittsfield 0, 2nd
Riverton 13, PORTA 8, 1st
Williamsville 17, North Mac 8, 2nd
South Central
Carlinville at Piasa Southwestern
Hillsboro at Gillespie
Pana 34, Litchfield 0, 2nd
Vandalia 6, Staunton 6, 2nd
Non-conference
Mahomet-Seymour 7, Quincy Notre Dame 0, 2nd
Harvey Thornton at Richwoods
St. Teresa 21, Madison 0, 1st
LeRoy at Ottawa Marquette
Oblong at Red Hill
Greenville 14, Montgomery City, Missouri 9, 2nd
Other
Alton Marquette at Nokomis
Peotone 7, Streator 6, 1st
Flora at Hamilton County, 7:20
Clifton Centra 8, Dwight, 1st
8-man
Bushnell-Prairie City at LSA
Blue Ridge at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran
Saturday
Rochester at Lanphier, 1 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Martinsville, 1 p.m.
Pawnee at St. Thomas More, 1 p.m.
Olney at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Casey-Westfield at Lawrenceville, 2 p.m.
