Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 7

Apollo

Mattoon 20, Charleston 14, half

Effingham 21, Lincoln 8, half

Big 12

Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial

Champaign Central at Peoria

Normal West 14, Danville 0, half

Central Illinois

Clinton 14, Warrensburg-Latham 7, half

Central A&M 28, Meridian 0, 3rd

Central State 8

Rochester 28, Chatham Glenwood 7, half

Normal University 34, Eisenhower 0, half 

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 21, MacArthur 14, 3rd

Springfield 19, Jacksonville 6, 3rd

Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast

Heart of Illinois (Crossover)

Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 3rd

Heyworth at El Paso-Gridley

Ridgeview-Lexington 28, Eureka 20, half

LeRoy 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 2nd

Tremont 24, Fisher 8, half

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic 13, Chillicothe IVC 7, 2nd 

Prairie Central at Olympia

Monticello 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, half

St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Pontiac 7, half

Tolono Unity at Rantoul

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 18, 3rd

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, half 

Tri-County at Villa Grove-Heritage

Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Marshall

Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9, 3rd

Mount Carmel 36, Newton 0, half

Paris 14, Olney 6, 2nd

Sangamo

Athens 28, Pittsfield 6, 3rd

North Mac 16, Auburn 0, 1st

Maroa-Forsyth 47, PORTA 0, half

Riverton 12, New Berlin 6, 2nd 

Williamsville 14, Pleasant Plains 0, 1st 

South Central

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0, half

Pana 35, Greenville 14, half

Staunton at Hillsboro

Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia

Non-conference

St. Teresa 34, Chester 7, half

Mahomet-Seymour 35, Peoria Richwoods , 2nd

Collinsville 21, Mount Zion 9, half

Normal Community 10, Granite City 0, 1st 

Oblong at Casey-Westfield

Nokomis 21, Gillespie 6, 2nd

Other

Braidwood Reed-Custer 34, Streator 0, 2nd

Metamora 22, Pekin 14, half 

Watseka at Dwight

8-man

Kirkland Hiawatha at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland

Milford at Blue Ridge

Martinsville at Biggsville West Central

Saturday's games

Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Stockton at Fieldcrest, 2 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, 1 p.m.

LSA at Galva, noon

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

