Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 7

Apollo
Mattoon 20, Charleston 14, half
Effingham 21, Lincoln 8, half
Big 12
Peoria Manual at Champaign Centennial
Champaign Central at Peoria
Normal West 14, Danville 0, half
Central Illinois
Clinton 14, Warrensburg-Latham 7, half
Central A&M 28, Meridian 0, 3rd
Central State 8
Rochester 28, Chatham Glenwood 7, half
Normal University 34, Eisenhower 0, half
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 21, MacArthur 14, 3rd
Springfield 19, Jacksonville 6, 3rd
Springfield Lanphier at Springfield Southeast
Heart of Illinois (Crossover)
Tri-Valley 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0, 3rd
Heyworth at El Paso-Gridley
Ridgeview-Lexington 28, Eureka 20, half
LeRoy 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, 2nd
Tremont 24, Fisher 8, half
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic 13, Chillicothe IVC 7, 2nd
Prairie Central at Olympia
Monticello 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, half
St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Pontiac 7, half
Tolono Unity at Rantoul
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 21, Cerro Gordo-Bement 18, 3rd
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 54, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 8, half
Tri-County at Villa Grove-Heritage
Cumberland 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill at Marshall
Lawrenceville 12, Robinson 9, 3rd
Mount Carmel 36, Newton 0, half
Paris 14, Olney 6, 2nd
Sangamo
Athens 28, Pittsfield 6, 3rd
North Mac 16, Auburn 0, 1st
Maroa-Forsyth 47, PORTA 0, half
Riverton 12, New Berlin 6, 2nd
Williamsville 14, Pleasant Plains 0, 1st
South Central
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0, half
Pana 35, Greenville 14, half
Staunton at Hillsboro
Piasa Southwestern at Vandalia
Non-conference
St. Teresa 34, Chester 7, half
Mahomet-Seymour 35, Peoria Richwoods , 2nd
Collinsville 21, Mount Zion 9, half
Normal Community 10, Granite City 0, 1st
Oblong at Casey-Westfield
Nokomis 21, Gillespie 6, 2nd
Other
Braidwood Reed-Custer 34, Streator 0, 2nd
Metamora 22, Pekin 14, half
Watseka at Dwight
8-man
Kirkland Hiawatha at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland
Milford at Blue Ridge
Martinsville at Biggsville West Central
Saturday's games
Bloomington at Peoria Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Stockton at Fieldcrest, 2 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Sciota West Prairie, 1 p.m.
LSA at Galva, noon
Danville at Normal West
