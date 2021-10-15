 Skip to main content
Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo

Mount Zion 19, Charleston 0, half

Lincoln 14, Taylorville 0, half

Mahomet-Seymour 6, Mattoon 0, 3rd

Big 12

Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, 3rd

Normal Community 21, Champaign Centennial 13, 3rd

Normal West 40, Peoria Richwoods 0, half

Peoria Notre Dame 47, Peoria Manual 6, 3rd

Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit

Central Illinois

Meridian 10, Clinton 0, half

St. Teresa 29, Shelbyville 6, 3rd

Tuscola 9, Warrensburg-Latham 3, 4th

Central State 8

Chatham Glenwood 34, Springfield Lanphier 6, half

Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0, half

Springfield SHG 28, Normal University 0, 3rd

Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Tri-Valley 7, Eureka 7, half

Tremont 8, El Paso-Gridley 6, half

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Fieldcrest 0, 2nd

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Ridgeview at Heyworth

LeRoy 14, Fisher 0, half

Illini Prairie

Central Catholic 14, Olympia 0, half

Chillicothe IVC 14, Pontiac 7, half

Monticello 6, Prairie Central 0, half

Tolono Unity 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, half 

St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Rantoul 6, half

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 21, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, 3rd 

Cumberland 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, 3rd

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, Tri-County 0, half

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit

Little Illini

Red Hill at Lawrenceville

Marshall at Casey-Westfield

Olney 7, Newton 2, half

Paris 6, Robinson 0, half

Sangamo

Maroa-Forsyth 13, Athens 0, 3rd

Riverton 14, Auburn 0, half

Williamsville at New Berlin

North Mac 38, Pleasant Plains 7, half

South Central

Carlinville 31, Greenville 0, half

Gillespie at Staunton

Hillsboro 15, Piasa Southwestern 7, half

Vandalia 49, Litchfield 0, half

Non-conference

Breese Mater Dei 35, Effingham 7, 3rd

Pana 16, Nokomis 0, 3rd

Danville 14, South Holland Thornwood 14, OT

Other

Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.

Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West

Wilmington 42, Streator 0, 2nd

Metamora 8, Washington 7, 1st

8-man

Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville

Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA

South Beloit at Blue Ridge

Saturday

Central A&M at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m.

MacArthur at Springfield, 1 p.m.

GCMS at Forreston, 3 p.m.

Pittsfield at PORTA, 11 a.m.

Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, 2 p.m.

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

