Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8

Apollo
Mount Zion 19, Charleston 0, half
Lincoln 14, Taylorville 0, half
Mahomet-Seymour 6, Mattoon 0, 3rd
Big 12
Bloomington 7, Champaign Central 0, 3rd
Normal Community 21, Champaign Centennial 13, 3rd
Normal West 40, Peoria Richwoods 0, half
Peoria Notre Dame 47, Peoria Manual 6, 3rd
Peoria 1, Urbana 0, forfeit
Central Illinois
Meridian 10, Clinton 0, half
St. Teresa 29, Shelbyville 6, 3rd
Tuscola 9, Warrensburg-Latham 3, 4th
Central State 8
Chatham Glenwood 34, Springfield Lanphier 6, half
Jacksonville 50, Eisenhower 0, half
Springfield SHG 28, Normal University 0, 3rd
Rochester 41, Springfield Southeast 0, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Tri-Valley 7, Eureka 7, half
Tremont 8, El Paso-Gridley 6, half
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Fieldcrest 0, 2nd
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Ridgeview at Heyworth
LeRoy 14, Fisher 0, half
Illini Prairie
Central Catholic 14, Olympia 0, half
Chillicothe IVC 14, Pontiac 7, half
Monticello 6, Prairie Central 0, half
Tolono Unity 21, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0, half
St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Rantoul 6, half
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola 21, Villa Grove-Heritage 0, 3rd
Cumberland 14, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0, 3rd
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 0, Tri-County 0, half
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1, Argenta-Oreana 0, forfeit
Little Illini
Red Hill at Lawrenceville
Marshall at Casey-Westfield
Olney 7, Newton 2, half
Paris 6, Robinson 0, half
Sangamo
Maroa-Forsyth 13, Athens 0, 3rd
Riverton 14, Auburn 0, half
Williamsville at New Berlin
North Mac 38, Pleasant Plains 7, half
South Central
Carlinville 31, Greenville 0, half
Gillespie at Staunton
Hillsboro 15, Piasa Southwestern 7, half
Vandalia 49, Litchfield 0, half
Non-conference
Breese Mater Dei 35, Effingham 7, 3rd
Pana 16, Nokomis 0, 3rd
Danville 14, South Holland Thornwood 14, OT
Other
Dugger (Union), Ind. at Oblong, 6 p.m.
Dwight at Gilman Iroquois West
Wilmington 42, Streator 0, 2nd
Metamora 8, Washington 7, 1st
8-man
Champaign St. Thomas More at Martinsville
Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at LSA
South Beloit at Blue Ridge
Saturday
Central A&M at Camp Point Central, 1 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield, 1 p.m.
GCMS at Forreston, 3 p.m.
Pittsfield at PORTA, 11 a.m.
Indianapolis Phalen Leadership Academy at Mount Carmel, 1 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland at Pawnee, 2 p.m.
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 8 high school football games
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth
Watch now: Arcola’s Caleb McMillan scores a 9-yard TD in the 3Q
Watch now:Maroa-Forsyth's Cade Culp scores from 60 yards out against Athens to lead 13-0
Watch now: Arcola’s Caleb McMillan scores a 5-yard TD in the 1Q
Watch now: Maroa-Forsyth football takes the field against Athens
Watch now: Check out photos and highlights from Week 8 high school football games
Central Catholic at Olympia
Watch now: Tommy Davis returns kickoff 90 yards for Normal Community touchdown
Watch now: Central Catholic stops Olympia to end first half
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for first TD for Central Catholic
Watch now: Jake Slaughter runs for 2nd TD to give Central Catholic a 14-0 lead
Watch now: Central Catholic gets ready for key game at Olympia
Watch now: It’s a rainy pregame at Normal Community
