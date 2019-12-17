LSA announces it will leave Illinois High School Association football and play 8-man football next season

DECATUR — Decatur Lutheran School Association (LSA) announced Tuesday it's leaving IHSA football and will join the Illinois 8-Man Football Association (I8FA) next season.
The LSA Board of Education passed the proposal unanimously at the Dec. 16 meeting.
8-man football is played by IHSA schools, but is not an IHSA member sport. Its scheduling and playoffs are done by the I8FA, which was formed in 2018.
LSA began its football program with single games in 2010 and 2011 before beginning full nine-game IHSA seasons in 2012. The Lions played eight full seasons, making the playoffs in three straight years from 2015 to 2017 under coach Craig Bundy.
LSA went 5-4 but missed the playoffs in 2018, then went 1-8 last season under Jordan Hopman. Roster numbers — the team often hovered around 20 — were always an issue for the program.
"As the leader of this program, I am very excited, as I believe we are getting in on the ground floor of what I think many 1A schools will be considering in the years to come," LSA head football coach Jordan Hopman said in a statement. "If you are a small community that has been having participation issues, as we have been combating the past few years, it is without a doubt the best opportunity to allow our student-athletes to further our program’s mission to sacrifice self, serve others and glorify God in a competitive environment that will also be much safer for all of our players."
LSA is a member of the Lincoln Prairie Conference, which will drop to nine members with the departure of LSA.
"We had them scheduled for week one and so now we are scrambling and it is not just our problem — it's the entire conference," Cumberland athletics director Justin Roedl said.
8-man football rules are similar to traditional 11-man football, but the game is played with two fewer linemen and one less skill player.
Other members of the I8FA include Champaign Judah Christian, Pawnee, Milford-Cissna Park, Danville Schlarman and Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf.
LSA was 31-46 in its 10 seasons as an 11-man football program.
Mike Monahan contributed to this story.
