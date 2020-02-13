MacArthur coach Alvin Jackson leads an unlikely group of wrestlers to sectionals

DECATUR — The five MacArthur wrestlers competing at the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional on Saturday have earned a nickname — The Jackson 5.
That's after MacArthur's long-time wrestling coach Alvin Jackson, who leads the unlikely group of wrestlers into the next stage of the playoffs after a surprisingly strong showing at regionals last weekend.
For the first time since he took over the Generals' program in 2006-07, Jackson has two regional champions in Billy Tucker (145 pounds) and Carson Williams (220 pounds). Also advancing were two freshmen, Shaundell Watson (113 pounds) and Ethan Badon (285). Rounding out the group is MacArthur’s only state tournament qualifier from last season, Cameron Lee, at 120 pounds.
Jackson is preparing his five for a much different atmosphere at sectionals.
“I had a talk with them yesterday about going to the weigh-ins," Jackson said. "The room will be filled with so many people that got there by being a level up and now this room is filled with this energy and this testosterone, and you know you have to bring it. Everyone's records are out the window now.”
Williams and Badon became friends on the Generals’ offensive and defensive line during football season, and Williams persuaded the freshman to give the sport a shot.
“I was telling (Ethan) that it would make him a lot better at football," Williams said. "He was talking about losing weight, and I said, 'Wrestling is great at that.'"
Badon's first match was eye-opening.
“I got slammed and I went up to coach and said, 'He was so much stronger than I thought he was going to be.’ He told me that was just part of the sport,” Badon said. “People say that football is the hardest sport but it is definitely wrestling."
You have free articles remaining.
Badon took in his first wrestling meet at Chatham Glenwood and was drawn in by the atmosphere that made the drama of wrestling so exciting.
“Chatham Glenwood does it the old school way with a spotlight on the center of the mat and they turn the room lights down low and they get after it like it is the national finals,” Jackson said. “(Ethan) is very eager to learn and his eyes just lit up.”
Both Williams and Badon have dropped a lot of weight since football season ended and have seen the benefits from it. Badon was 316 pounds during football season and is 278 now. Williams wrestled as a heavyweight for the Generals the past two years but made it down to 220 pounds in time for regionals and can tell how improved he is from it.
“I can get off of my back a lot easier so when they get on top it is a lot easier for me to get up,” Williams said. “I was not used to watching my weight as a heavyweight, so I had to watch everything I was eating. I was getting down to it and I was a pound over and I was running and jumping ropes to get down.”
Badon has surprised himself with his progress from novice to sectional qualifier. He credited Jackson's guidance.
"It has been crazy to come in and not know anything and in about four months to have a chance to compete in sectionals," Badon said. "I really couldn't have done it without Coach (Alvin) Jackson and Coach (Dion) Simmons, who are two of the best coaches I've had in any sport. I must have been driving them crazy with my constant questions at the start of the season."
Although Watson has wrestled since fifth grade, the jump to high school was made easier by Jackson.
"Coach Jackson is a good coach and he teaches us a lot," Watson said. "He always helps us when we don’t to stuff right and he teaches us how to do it. He works us hard but at the end he is always making us better."
PHOTOS: Mattoon Regional wrestling
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten