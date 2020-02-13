MacArthur coach Alvin Jackson leads an unlikely group of wrestlers to sectionals

“I can get off of my back a lot easier so when they get on top it is a lot easier for me to get up,” Williams said. “I was not used to watching my weight as a heavyweight, so I had to watch everything I was eating. I was getting down to it and I was a pound over and I was running and jumping ropes to get down.”

Badon has surprised himself with his progress from novice to sectional qualifier. He credited Jackson's guidance.

"It has been crazy to come in and not know anything and in about four months to have a chance to compete in sectionals," Badon said. "I really couldn't have done it without Coach (Alvin) Jackson and Coach (Dion) Simmons, who are two of the best coaches I've had in any sport. I must have been driving them crazy with my constant questions at the start of the season."

Although Watson has wrestled since fifth grade, the jump to high school was made easier by Jackson.

"Coach Jackson is a good coach and he teaches us a lot," Watson said. "He always helps us when we don’t to stuff right and he teaches us how to do it. He works us hard but at the end he is always making us better."

