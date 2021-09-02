MacArthur football cancels its next two games because of COVID-19

DECATUR — MacArthur is canceling its next two games — Friday at Rochester and next Friday's home game against Springfield Southeast — according to a statement released Thursday.

The games will both be counted as forfeits — 1-0 MacArthur losses.

"Tomorrow’s football game at Rochester and next Friday’s home game vs. Southeast has been cancelled due to the team being quarantined," MacArthur posted on its high school athletics Facebook and Twitter pages.

Rochester (5-1 last season) is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A in the latest Associated Press poll. MacArthur is ranked No. 7 in 5A.

MacArthur had gotten off to a promising start with a 50-9 win against Normal University.

At wideout, Karon Shelley and Carlos Brown both had receiving touchdowns on Friday and Glen Millsap has big-play potential after breaking off a 42-yard rushing touchdown against the Pioneers. Shelley didn't play in the spring season but was a key offensive weapon for quarterback Brylan Phillips when they were both sophomores at Eisenhower.

Phillips had four touchdowns (two running, two passing) in Week 1.

