MacArthur football’s season opener against Springfield Southeast has been moved to 8 p.m. Friday due to high heat in the area.

The game will be at Millikin University since the Generals stadium renovations are in the middle of construction.

The National Weather Service has declared an excessive heat warning in the area until 10 p.m. Friday, and temperatures are forecasted to get into the high-90s the rest of the week.

The Generals were 5-5 last season and qualified for the state playoffs for the first time since 2019-20. Springfield Southeast was 1-8 last season.