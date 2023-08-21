DECATUR — After getting back to the playoffs last season, MacArthur football comes into the 2023 season with some key returners looking for more success.

The Generals hope last season could be a springboard for Derek Spates team now that they’ve had postseason experience and been through the battles of the competitive Central State Eight conference.

"It just always gives your guys some confidence coming into next season, 'Hey, we were a playoff team,'" Spates said. "And when you bring back X amount of starters from a playoff team, they're like, 'Hey, we've been battle-tested in this conference. And, if you're fortunate enough to qualify for the playoffs in this conference, then you have a chance to do some pretty special things."

Last season MacArthur began by winning three of its first four games and got into the playoffs with a 5-4 record before falling to Peoria 62-14 in the first round. After that experience and the confidence gained from it, the Generals are setting their sights higher for this season.

"We're not even looking to make the playoffs, we're looking to make state," MacArthur senior Cam France said. "The playoffs are something we're gonna do, but we're looking to play in the state game."

France was in the thick of a quarterback battle over the course of last season with Brylan McHood-Jones, and after an injury on a touchdown run in the opener, France returned to help lead the Generals to the postseason.

"He was out for like maybe five weeks," Spates said. "Just seeing how he progressed from that moment and that first game, and to see him to be able to come back ... he showed that he has some resiliency."

Frances has other stars returning with him in Sam Owens and King Smith, among others. Freshman Myson Johnson-Cook will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact. He’s already the size of Division I linebackers at 6-foot-3, and while he has primarily played as an edge rusher or a running back, he could play most positions.

"It's been good," Johnson-Cook said. "The work that we've put in, it definitely shows these past two weeks that we've had fall camp and I feel like we're getting better as a team."

Those players give MacArthur some talent to work with. Johnson-Cook also will have the green light to contribute as much as he can early on as a freshman at the varsity level, just like Owens and Smith.

"(The goal is) just to get them ready to play at a high level as quick as we can," Spates said. "You have guys like him, and other guys we've had over the years, who've played. Sam Owens has started every game since he was a freshman. King Smith has started every game except for one since he was a freshman. It's telling the guys I believe in playing them if they're better than the guy in front of them."

Smith is set to play at Eastern Illinois next season while Owens is being recruited by Lindenwood in St. Louis. Smith gives the Generals some size and experience in the trenches while Owens has been a mainstay on the outside at defensive back.

Those players will all be in action when MacArthur hosts Springfield Southeast on Friday at Millikin. The Generals defeated Southeast 40-8 to open last season.