DECATUR — The high school debut for Myson Johnson-Cook couldn’t have gotten off to a faster start.

Coming into MacArthur as a middle school phenom, he was ready to play at the next level.

"I was pumped up for this moment," Johnson-Cook said.

He got his first carry in the first quarter, sprinted to the sideline and then blew by opposing defenders for a 60-yard score where he was untouched.

"I always dreamed or like my first carry freshman year being a touchdown, but I didn't know it was gonna actually happen," Johnson-Cook said. "But it happened and I'm very excited that it did."

MacArthur’s season got off to just as strong of a start with a 50-0 win over Springfield Southeast that began on Friday, then ended Saturday because of a weather delay. Johnson-Cook ended the day with three scores, showing breakaway speed while also contributing on the defensive side of the ball while quarterback Cameron France had four total touchdowns.

The Generals were in control early, and kept their foot on the gas after a weather delay postponed the game midway through the first quarter on Friday.

"I thought we were physical," MacArthur coach Derek Spates said. "I thought we flew around and we moved people offensively. Defensively, we flew around and hit some people, but by no means are we a finished product. I mean, it's just the first game, we've got a long way to go before we can be as good as I think we can be and reach our potential."

A 21-yard screen pass touchdown from France to Nahjir Woods opened the scoring with 8:56 left in the first.

After that, the rout was on. Johnson-Cook’s first two scores bookended a weather delay giving the Generals a 21-0 lead after the first quarter.

"He's as special of an athlete that has ever played here," Spates said of Johnson-Cook.

France found Woods for a 50-yard score down the sideline, and France ran in for a score of his own. That 6-yard scamper put MacArthur up 35-0 with 6:54 left in the second.

The Generals got a goal line stand on defense, the only time that Springfield Southeast threatened.

King Smith was part of a disruptive defensive line, while Brandon Blue and Sam Owens made plays in the secondary among other defenders who kept Springfield Southeast at bay.

"I thought that we flew around and hit people," Spates said. "I thought that we ran to the ball. We put people on the ground and are not giving up big explosive plays. As a coach, especially in week one, that's that's a good thing when you're not giving up big plays."

A couple of plays later Johnson-Cook left opponents in his wake on a 98-yard score. A safety after a bad snap a couple of plays later put MacArthur up 44-0.

France connected with Woods a third time, this one for 35 yards at the end of the half to put the Generals up 50-0 at the break.

After that, a running clock and rotated teams coasted through a scoreless second half.

Next, MacArthur plays at Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Photos: MacArthur football vs. Springfield Southeast