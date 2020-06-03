You are the owner of this article.
MacArthur grad Amir Brummett commits to play football at William Penn University
MacArthur grad Amir Brummett commits to play football at William Penn University

Former MacArthur quarterback Amir Brummett announced his commitment to William Penn University, an NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Amir Brummett has always considered quarterback to be his natural position. 

He holds the MacArthur school record with 4,912 passing yards while throwing for 45 total touchdowns, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. But when he was recruited in the Class of 2017, most schools saw his 6-foot-3, mega-athletic build and thought receiver was his best fit, and he committed to Division I Northern Illinois to play that position with the hope of having a shot at quarterback.

His heart has always at quarterback, and on Tuesday, Brummett announced he'd play quarterback at NAIA William Penn — at quarterback.

He last played the position at MacArthur during his senior season in 2017. That season, he threw for nearly 1,500 yards, rushed for more than 530 yards and accounted for 22 touchdowns.

"I always kind of felt like my natural position was quarterback," Brummett said. "I always looked at myself like the high school Lamar Jackson. That’s a big, bold statement, but my numbers don’t lie. The numbers I put up in high school don’t lie. I always call myself that. ... They run a read option where their fullback and their quarterback get the most carries throughout the game and I feel like I’d be comfortable with that: Throwing the ball a few times a game and reading the defense, which I did well in high school, I feel like it fit into my style of play."

He took a redshirt for his freshman year before transferring from the program. Following that, he transferred to Danville Area Community College to pursue basketball alongside his twin brother, Armon Brummett, though Amir did not play a game at DACC.

Last month, Armon announced his commitment to William Penn to play basketball, which was another factor in Amir choosing William Penn.

Amir concedes he doesn't have the most aesthetically appeasing mechanics and he might miss a read here or there, but he's diving into the playbook and focusing on his next step. What he needs to develop as a thrower, he says, he makes up for with his style of play. He's always wanted to play football, he said, but when he entered the transfer portal, schools recruited him as a receiver.

"All schools counted me out at quarterback, so I went the basketball route because that was the easiest at the time, which I really shouldn’t have done," Amir said. "Everybody makes mistakes, you’ve got to live with them and grow with them. I’m thankful that William Penn offered me at quarterback and now I can show everybody what I truly have."

Though Armon will attend William Penn, his plan is to sit out the year before picking up basketball next season. Amir's intent is to immediately play football with four years of eligibility remaining, but will take a redshirt for the season as needed to learn the playbook more.

William Penn went 4-6-1 last season and has had back-to-back losing seasons as head coach Todd Hafner enters his 17th season with the program, with a 102-75-1 record. The Statesmen are an NAIA program in Oskaloosa,Iowa and competes in the Heart of America Conference.

What remains, though, is the twins are back together, albeit playing different sports, a goal of theirs. When Amir was playing football at Northern Illinois, Amir was playing basketball at Bradley University in Peoria. The time together is welcomed.

“The toughest part I would have to say is holding each other accountable," Amir said. "A lot of people used to see me and my brother yelling at each other on the field or on the court and automatically think that’s a bad thing or we had an attitude, when it was just us holding each other accountable. They were arguments, but they weren’t arguments to us. It’s just how we communicated to each other on an athletic field."

Oskaloosa is nearly a five-hour drive from Decatur, but close enough to home that Amir can return to see his nearly year-old son or family while also being close enough for them to come see a game.

“I got a son here in Decatur and my family is here," Amir said. "They’re my biggest support system. It’s good to be not too far away from home to where I can hop on the highway and drive back, so that was a plus, also. Hopefully my son can come out and see a few games. I want him to do that. I want him to be around the environment while he’s young so he can grow up with the love and passion for it. That played a big part, being able for my family and my friends to come watch a game or two."

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

