MacArthur High School to host free youth strength and conditioning football camp

DECATUR — MacArthur High School's football coaching staff will be hosting a youth strength and conditioning football camp in June and July for Decatur Public School students.

The camp is for 6th, 7th and 8th grade students (ages 11-13) and is free of charge.

June camp dates are June 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July camp dates are July 5-8 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The camp will take place at MacArthur High School football field and athletes must wear tennis shoes and bring their own water. All kids must wear a face mask while in the facility.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

