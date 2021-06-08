MacArthur High School to host free youth strength and conditioning football camp

DECATUR — MacArthur High School's football coaching staff will be hosting a youth strength and conditioning football camp in June and July for Decatur Public School students.
The camp is for 6th, 7th and 8th grade students (ages 11-13) and is free of charge.
June camp dates are June 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
July camp dates are July 5-8 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.
The camp will take place at MacArthur High School football field and athletes must wear tennis shoes and bring their own water. All kids must wear a face mask while in the facility.
