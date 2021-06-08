 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MacArthur High School to host free youth strength and conditioning football camp

{{featured_button_text}}

Game action from MacArthur football's game against Peoria Manual on Friday in Decatur. 

DECATUR — MacArthur High School's football coaching staff will be hosting a youth strength and conditioning football camp in June and July for Decatur Public School students. 

MacArthur football

MacArthur football will play Peoria Manual at home on Friday for their Week 6 matchup. 

The camp is for 6th, 7th and 8th grade students (ages 11-13) and is free of charge. 

June camp dates are June 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29 from 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

July camp dates are July 5-8 from 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. 

MacArthur coach flyer

The camp will take place at MacArthur High School football field and athletes must wear tennis shoes and bring their own water. All kids must wear a face mask while in the facility. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA Playoffs: Who will win the West?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News