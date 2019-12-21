MACON COUNTY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Patrick Etherton keeps delivering defense for Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION — Patrick Etherton's defense can be traced back to his playing days at Millikin.
His head coach at the time, Doug Neibuhr, was a particular fan of defense and Etherton took a liking to that side of the ball. He's since paid attention to certain defensive coordinators and defensive-minded head coaches around football, including Miami (Ohio) head coach Chuck Martin.
The sport doesn't have to be flashy, it has to be sound. Etherton doesn't have to leave his base packages on defense if his players execute their job. A win by a field goal is still a win. It still counts the same whether the Braves win 21-20 or 51-20.
In his four seasons as Mount Zion's head football coach the Braves have allowed 11.8, 15.1, 15 and 15.9 points per game, respectively. This year, they mixed a powerful offense with Etherton and defensive coordinator Dan Potempa's patented defense and rolled to a perfect regular-season record that included tough nonconference wins against Highland, Dunlap and Troy Triad, an Apollo Conference championship and a trip to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs with a 10-1 record, beating MacArthur along the way. Etherton is the Herald & Review Macon County Coach of the Year. He's the first Mount Zion coach to win the award since Tim Nolen in 2001.
“We want to play great defense every year," Etherton said. "We want to be very solid on special teams and offensively, we will progress throughout the year offensively. If we play great defense every year, we’re going to be in every football game. That’s been our philosophy and our kids bought into it. If we do that every year, we’re going to be pretty good."
Etherton and Potempa are two peas in a pod. They were college teammates, roommates, in each others' weddings and Potempa was the first call Etherton made in 2011 when he took over as Millikin head coach. Potempa moved from Chicagoland to Decatur to reunite with Etherton and has since followed him to Mount Zion. They have conjoining classrooms and years worth of history to call upon when making defensive adjustments on a week-to-week basis.
“Patrick is such an organized guy," Potempa said. "We kind of knew what we had coming into this year and did a great job of putting all the pieces together."
Etherton knew early that his team was on the cusp of a good season. He figured if the Braves were 1-1 when they got on the bus to leave Dunlap, a school just north of Peoria, that they'd been in good shape the rest of the year. They weren't 1-1, they were 2-0 with wins against bigger playoff schools. Things were good.
The offense was excelling and the defense was a hard-hitting, unmovable force.
“The win at Dunlap was, looking back, one of our best if not our best win of the year," Etherton said. "They’re a 6A playoff team. They were good. They were big and they were physical. I thought that really helped us get ready for the Apollo Conference."
When the playoffs rolled around, and the Braves were 9-0 with the No. 1 seed in the south, the bracket read Class 5A, not Class 4A. Etherton and his coaching staff don't often think about that. There's a reality tucked into the thought that the Braves would have been on cruise control to DeKalb: They still would have had to go through Rochester. If Mount Zion was in Class 4A, Rochester would have been too with nine fewer kids.
Not impossible, but still a challenge given that the Rockets won the Class 5A state championship. Instead, Etherton's team got a once-in-a-generation chance to play MacArthur, which is the best atmosphere Etherton said he's been around for some time.
The Braves went to Joliet Catholic and got an in-your-face look at one of the top programs in the state.
“That’s going to help out our program more than anything is understanding, ‘This is what it takes to win more state championships than anybody else in the state,'" Etherton said. "It was good for us and it was a good program season for us to see where we needed to be."
The wildly successful year was another step in Etherton's continual build with a focus on the fundamentals and defense.
