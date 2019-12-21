MACON COUNTY FOOTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Patrick Etherton keeps delivering defense for Mount Zion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The offense was excelling and the defense was a hard-hitting, unmovable force.

“The win at Dunlap was, looking back, one of our best if not our best win of the year," Etherton said. "They’re a 6A playoff team. They were good. They were big and they were physical. I thought that really helped us get ready for the Apollo Conference."

When the playoffs rolled around, and the Braves were 9-0 with the No. 1 seed in the south, the bracket read Class 5A, not Class 4A. Etherton and his coaching staff don't often think about that. There's a reality tucked into the thought that the Braves would have been on cruise control to DeKalb: They still would have had to go through Rochester. If Mount Zion was in Class 4A, Rochester would have been too with nine fewer kids.

Not impossible, but still a challenge given that the Rockets won the Class 5A state championship. Instead, Etherton's team got a once-in-a-generation chance to play MacArthur, which is the best atmosphere Etherton said he's been around for some time.

The Braves went to Joliet Catholic and got an in-your-face look at one of the top programs in the state.