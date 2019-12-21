MACON COUNTY FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Teresa's Denim Cook finds peace in music

DECATUR — Within the inner sanctums of Denim Cook's mind exists a space for peace; a place off the football field and away from the classroom. In this space, Cook, St. Teresa's sophomore running back, can take a break from football collisions and get lost in music.
For, as he estimates, about three hours per day he picks up his viola, or sits at a piano, and plays music. It's his space to break out of his comfort zone and allow himself to fail at things outside of the public eye.
It's revitalizing, and on come game time, he's ready to deliver. He rushed for 2,017 yards and 28 touchdowns, picked up two receiving touchdowns and had 108 tackles, 14 tackles for losses and two sacks from his linebacker position this season in his first year as a two-way starter for the Bulldogs. Cook is the Herald & Review Macon County Football Player of the Year.
When he needed a break, he had his music.
“It calms me down," Cook said. "It kind of stresses me out sometimes when I don’t know how to play the music, but it calms me down. It’s the only thing I’ve got to calm me down, and to listen to music."
The story of how Cook began playing music isn't all that off-the-beaten-path. When he was in fifth grade, his father, Anthony Alexander, told him to pick up an instrument — it's a house rule to play music. Alexander plays the keyboard and used to play the drums and flute. Cook found his way to the viola after offering a fair amount of resistance to the idea.
By eighth grade, he had really taken a liking to the instrument. That was music to Alexander's ears.
“I believe we have to push ourselves to do something that’s not common to us," Alexander said. "Going to play football, going to play any time of sport? That’s common. Going to play any type of music to separate yourself from other people, I think that’s important. I think some of the smarter people play music. We just made a rule that everybody has to play. And, in the future, if you can’t find anything else, you can always find a job in music."
Cook has found the balance between music, school, sports and his life. He had to take up the piano thanks to a change in his class schedule and his work on his overall football game. He was a machine for the Bulldogs in replacing now-Kansas State running back Jacardia Wright.
Was there pressure? Nope. Cook was playing his own, bullying game. For as good as he was on offense, he was every bit a problem for opposing teams on defense. He was a linebacker before he got to St. Teresa, except his fourth grade season when he had to play on the lines because he was too big for running back. But he played on the defensive line as a freshman last season.
In fact, when he was in fourth grade, the coaches insisted he play in an older age group, but Alexander wanted him to play against kids his own age, Cook said. But because he weighed more than 100 pounds, he couldn't play running back, despite efforts to shed weight. So he played in the trenches.
He moved back to linebacker this year and didn't miss a beat on the inside. He was a bowling ball rolling downhill into running backs and unforgiving when he made contact.
“People look at his ball carrying ability and they look at that," St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey said. "What people don’t understand is he was one of the best inside linebackers in the area."
It all happened quickly. Cook didn't expect to have the impact on the team that he had this season. Though, Alexander told him before the season that it was on the cusp of happening. Cook didn't even realize in most games that it took a fairly large group to bring him down; he just kept churning his massive trunks for legs. When he went back and watched film, he wondered why four or five players surrounded him trying to bring him down.
“It was a big eye-opener for me and probably for everyone else," Cook said. "I really didn’t think it was going to be this big of a year for me."
There was plenty for Alexander to be proud of when he watched Cook. The football performances alone jump off the page. But perhaps music was the most telling. On Tuesday, Cook played in a musical recital that Alexander couldn't attend. When Cook posed for photos on Friday, Alexander reminded his son to take the viola home. He wanted to hear him play.
“It’s pretty high because it shows me that regardless of what he’s got going on, he can still find a comfort zone and a peace and find time and make time for things that he feels to be important to him," Alexander said. "Even though football came, and it’s going to another level for him, he’s still able to come back and find that time to fit things in that’s important. That’s a balance we all need in life. We’ve got to find that perfect balance and I think he found it."
