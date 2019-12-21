MACON COUNTY FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: St. Teresa's Denim Cook finds peace in music

In fact, when he was in fourth grade, the coaches insisted he play in an older age group, but Alexander wanted him to play against kids his own age, Cook said. But because he weighed more than 100 pounds, he couldn't play running back, despite efforts to shed weight. So he played in the trenches.

He moved back to linebacker this year and didn't miss a beat on the inside. He was a bowling ball rolling downhill into running backs and unforgiving when he made contact.

“People look at his ball carrying ability and they look at that," St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey said. "What people don’t understand is he was one of the best inside linebackers in the area."

It all happened quickly. Cook didn't expect to have the impact on the team that he had this season. Though, Alexander told him before the season that it was on the cusp of happening. Cook didn't even realize in most games that it took a fairly large group to bring him down; he just kept churning his massive trunks for legs. When he went back and watched film, he wondered why four or five players surrounded him trying to bring him down.

“It was a big eye-opener for me and probably for everyone else," Cook said. "I really didn’t think it was going to be this big of a year for me."