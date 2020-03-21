Making their next move: Central A&M's Jacob Paradee, Clinton's Payne Turney, St. Teresa's Jack Hogan, TCSV's Ashlyn Sturdy among recent college signings

MOWEAQUA — Jacob Paradee thought he had finally decided on his college choice. The Central A&M football and basketball star, and reigning H&R Area Football Player of the Year, had his list down to three schools — McKendree, Illinois Wesleyan and North Central.
"North Central was actually my last visit and going into it I thought I had already made my mind up but I showed up to campus and it was just awesome. It was a great community and great atmosphere," Paradee said.
The experience won him over and Paradee announced his intentions to play football for the Cardinals next season. Paradee caught 63 passes for 1,431 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for Central A&M, and North Central hopes to use his receiving skills in the slot next season, as the Cardinals defend their NCAA Division III national championship.
"All the coaches were talking about was building the program even though they are at the top right now," Paradee said. "They kept on wanting to get better and they want to keep building the program more and more and that's what I'm looking for. I always have the mindset that I always want to win so that's a big part for me."
Central A&M fell to Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A championship game last season but the entire season will stick with Paradee forever.
"Coming into this year we knew we wanted to do big things and it was the best ride I have ever had in any sport. This season was great with everyone buying in a team and becoming a family," he said. "My whole goal going through high school was to win a state championship game, but we fell short of that a couple of times but now I get to be in the running for a national title."
Clinton's Turney picks Purdue
CLINTON — Winning the 800 meters at the Class 2A girls state meet last May opened up a lot of college opportunities for Clinton's Payne Turney.
"It all started last summer and I was making lists of schools I wanted to visit and I was considering multiple schools," Turney said. "I was really considering the University of Washington at St. Louis, Illinois Wesleyan and Purdue. After much consideration, Purdue was where I wanted to be."
Turney joins an up-and-coming Big Ten program.
"Their men's program has been on the rise and that gives me a lot of hope for the women's program," she said. "They have a lot of young underclassmen that they are looking to step up which I am really excited about I think the program will help me grow as an athlete."
Turney was joined by three other state-qualifying track and field Maroon teammates in continuing on in track and field at the collegiate level. Olivia Earl (pole vault) announced her intention to compete for Olivet Nazarene University, Aryn Scott (4x800 relay) will run for Greenville University and Tori Burke (100-meter dash) for Illinois Wesleyan.
"We were all incredibly proud of each other and that is really what we wanted to be able to do it all four of us together since we have been teammates since the sixth grade," Turney said.
The coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on the spring sports. but Turney hopes to eventually have a chance at defending her state title.
"I'm thankful so far the outdoor season has not been cancelled," she said. "I'm trying to take this in stride and taking this opportunity to get back to the basics of training and keep looking forward."
St. Teresa's Hogan rose to the challenge
DECATUR — Entering last football season, St. Teresa quarterback Jack Hogan had serious doubts about his football future. Hogan broke his ankle during the third game of baseball season in the spring and was still limited in his running ability as the season approached.
The senior missed a few games and then split time with junior Chord Miller under center before becoming the lead quarterback as the playoffs approached, leading the Bulldogs to the 1A semifinals and impressing some recruiters. Hogan recently announced his intention to play football at McKendree University next season.
"At the beginning of the season, I was kind of scared that not many colleges were going to take a chance on me, but McKendree understood and put their trust in me," Hogan said. "I always had a passion for football ever since I was little, so it was always a dream of mine to play college football somewhere. McKendree has a great atmosphere and everyone was really family friendly and it felt good to be there. "
Hogan may split time on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats.
"They said that they liked my play-making ability so I could play receiver like I did my freshman year or play a little bit of defense. Whatever they need," he said.
Hogan's ankle is 100 percent. He returned to the basketball and baseball teams for St. Teresa and hopes to get back on the diamond if spring sports are resumed by the IHSA.
"It's a bummer because I didn't get to play last year so I was looking forward to playing one more year of baseball. Hopefully everything goes back to normal and I can finish the season," Hogan said.
TCSV's Sturdy headed to Millikin
BUFFALO — When Tri-City/Sangamon Valley's Ashlyn Sturdy was considering her next move after high school, she wanted to know all so options. Sturdy went on 15 campus visits before recently announcing she intends to play basketball for Millikin next season.
"I started the process early and I just didn't know what I was looking for," Sturdy said. "I decided that I wanted a smaller school because my school was small and I liked that atmosphere. Basketball is important but school is also important and Millikin has a really good chemistry program, which is what I wanted to major in."
Sturdy, a Class 2A All-State second team selection and the 2018 Macon County Player of the Year, joins an improved Millikin that was 16-10 last season and qualified for the CCIW conference tournament in head coach Olivia Lett's second season.
"Throughout the whole process Coach Lett has told me what she wants to do with the program and she is very confident and it makes me confident in what she is doing as well," Sturdy said. "I know that it is not going to be easy to compete for the playing time but I know I'm going to put in the work so I can hopefully do that."
Additional local signings
- Warrensburg-Latham football's Adam Maxwell announced his intentions to play for Monmouth University next season. Maxwell was a guard and defensive tackle for the Cardinals and recently took third place in the 220 pounds weight class at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament.
- Mount Zion's Lainie Wolter announced her intentions to play basketball for North Central College next season. Wolter averaged 12.8 points and five rebounds for the regional champion Braves.
- Altamont's Rachel Jackman announced her intentions to play volleyball at John A. Logan College next season. Jackman was a middle hitter with 369 kills last season for the Indians, who were 31-8 and advanced to the Class 1A super-sectionals.
- Shelbyville pole vaulter Carson Beyers announced her intentions to vault for Illinois College next season. Beyers is a three-time state qualifier in the pole vault.
