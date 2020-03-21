Making their next move: Central A&M's Jacob Paradee, Clinton's Payne Turney, St. Teresa's Jack Hogan, TCSV's Ashlyn Sturdy among recent college signings

The senior missed a few games and then split time with junior Chord Miller under center before becoming the lead quarterback as the playoffs approached, leading the Bulldogs to the 1A semifinals and impressing some recruiters. Hogan recently announced his intention to play football at McKendree University next season.

"At the beginning of the season, I was kind of scared that not many colleges were going to take a chance on me, but McKendree understood and put their trust in me," Hogan said. "I always had a passion for football ever since I was little, so it was always a dream of mine to play college football somewhere. McKendree has a great atmosphere and everyone was really family friendly and it felt good to be there. "

Hogan may split time on both sides of the ball for the Bearcats.

"They said that they liked my play-making ability so I could play receiver like I did my freshman year or play a little bit of defense. Whatever they need," he said.

Hogan's ankle is 100 percent. He returned to the basketball and baseball teams for St. Teresa and hopes to get back on the diamond if spring sports are resumed by the IHSA.