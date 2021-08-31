Maroa-Forsyth football loses Week 2 opponent Virden North Mac due to COVID issues

MAROA — The Maroa-Forsyth football team could be idle on Friday after its Week 2 opponent, Virden North Mac, forfeited due to COVID-19 issues. But the Trojans are looking for an opponent, according to Trojans coach Josh Jostes.

The North Mac football team postponed its Week 1 game against Riverton from Friday until Saturday, and with six players unable to play, lost 26-20. On Monday, North Mac Community Unified School District announced that the district would move to remote learning beginning Tuesday, with extracurricular activities canceled indefinitely.

Jostes tweeted Monday that the team is looking for an opponent for Friday for the varsity team, having found opponents for the JV (Shelbyville) and freshman (Mount Zion) teams.

"It was hard to hear. The kids have missed so much and this was going to be a big game for us," Jostes said. "I feel terrible for the North Mac kids. We still at least have a chance to have a game; they don't even have that. It is what things are right now."

Jostes and athletic director Phil Applebee are looking beyond the state line for possible opponents.

"We are actively pursuing teams in-state and out-of-state. A couple of the out-of-state teams in Indiana had openings but they are struggling with COVID," Jostes said. "I had a team from Missouri that we reached out to really quickly but they said that they had filled their game. It has been a tough go right now."

Urbana High School canceled the remaining games on its schedule on Tuesday, creating a schedule opening for Bloomington High School for Week 2. But the difference in roster size between the Class 2A Trojans and possible opponents is a consideration for Jostes.

"Bloomington and Peoria are both open and it seems like the natural thing is that they play each other. But both of them have reached out to play us. I've said to both, 'Why aren't you playing each other at Class 5A and 6A?'" Jostes said. "You've got to weigh both sides. It's not about the wins and losses, I want to have my kids get a chance to play but I also have to weigh in their safety.

"We aren't afraid to play anyone and we would be fine in the first quarter. But unfortunately they are going to want to play four quarters. They keep running in dudes and so teams with 120 players, it is not reasonable for us to do. Class 3A or 4A is where we are maxed out."

While teams around the area faced COVID-related cancelations in the spring season, Maroa was able to play its six games, going 5-1. The Trojans looked strong last Friday in a 48-13 win over Auburn, which was sophomore quarterback Kaiden Maurer's first varsity start.

"I feel like our (COVID) system is good. It is a virus so this sort of thing can happen at anytime and anywhere. At this point, you have either chosen to be vaccinated or you have chosen that you didn't believe it enough," Jostes said. "It is a tough spot for these people to be in. I don't know what the right answer is."

If an opponent can't be found, Maroa will be granted a forfeit win, and the players may get the rare opportunity to watch another opponent on Friday.

"I'm not sure (if we will do an event) — we are still working our butts off to get a game. I may just give the kids some rest and let them go watch, but that's not what they want. They want to play football," Jostes said. "If we don't have a game by tomorrow (Wednesday), we won't be playing. I can't see us picking one up on Thursday to play on Friday. That's not fair for our own game-planning."

Next up on the Trojans' schedule is New Berlin, which will come to Maroa in Week 3 (Sept. 10).

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.