Maroa-Forsyth football ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in Illinois Coaches Spring Football Preseason Poll; St. Teresa No. 2

MAROA — As the abbreviated Illinois high school football season is quickly approaching, a preseason poll voted on by high school coaches from across the state put Maroa-Forsyth as the No. 1 team in Class 2A.

The Trojans received 132 points, including eight of the 14 first-place votes, to finish 13 points ahead of St. Teresa, who placed in second in Class 2A.

Rankings were calculated in the same way as the NCAA AP coaches poll. Ten points was awarded for a first place vote, nine points for a second, etc. Rankings are based on the number of points a team receives. Ties are broken based on the team that receives more votes for a higher rank.

Several other local teams landed in the top 10. In Class 1A, Central A&M placed sixth with 57 votes and Arcola was ninth with 31 votes. In Class 4A, Effingham placed fifth with 45 voters.