Maroa-Forsyth football ranked No. 1 in Class 2A in Illinois Coaches Spring Football Preseason Poll; St. Teresa No. 2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Josh Jostes 2 031021.JPG

Head coach Josh Jostes during practice at Maroa-Forsyth. More photos and video at www.herald-review.com

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

MAROA — As the abbreviated Illinois high school football season is quickly approaching, a preseason poll voted on by high school coaches from across the state put Maroa-Forsyth as the No. 1 team in Class 2A.

The Trojans received 132 points, including eight of the 14 first-place votes, to finish 13 points ahead of St. Teresa, who placed in second in Class 2A.

Rankings were calculated in the same way as the NCAA AP coaches poll. Ten points was awarded for a first place vote, nine points for a second, etc.  Rankings are based on the number of points a team receives. Ties are broken based on the team that receives more votes for a higher rank.

Several other local teams landed in the top 10. In Class 1A, Central A&M placed sixth with 57 votes and Arcola was ninth with 31 votes. In Class 4A, Effingham placed fifth with 45 voters. 

During the spring season, which kicks off next Friday, March 19, new polls will be released each week. Class placement is based on the enrollment numbers used f

or the 2019 playoffs. 

Here are the preseason polls: 

Class 1A

1. Lena-Winslow (Lena) 139

2. Wethersfield/Annawan (Kewanee) 119

3. Aquin Catholic (Freeport) 103

4. Morrison 65

5. Athens 58

6. Central A & M (Moweaqua) 57

7. Camp Point Central (Camp Point) 48

8. Stockton 32

9. Arcola 31

10. Aurora Christian (Aurora) 28

Class 2A

1. Maroa-Forsyth (Maroa) 132

2. St. Teresa (Decatur) 119

3. Newman Central Catholic (Sterling) 108

4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Gibson City) 78

5. Clifton Central (Clifton) 77

6. Nashville 50

7. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (Bismarck) 45

8. Fieldcrest (Minonk) 35

9. Auburn 34

10. Knoxville 33

Class 3A

1. Williamsville 119

2. Princeton 99

3. Quincy Notre Dame (Quincy) 95

4. Byron 70

5. Mater Dei (Breese) 49

6. Wilmington 46

7. Mt. Carmel 36

8. Alleman (Rock Island) 25

9T. DuQuoin 20

9T. Fairfield 20

Class 4A

1. Richmond-Burton (Richmond) 100

2. St. Francis (Wheaton) 83

3. IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst) 65

4. Bishop McNamara (Kankakee) 63

5. Effingham 45

6. Prairie Central (Fairbury) 41

7. Coal City 38

8. Stillman Valley 27

9. Marengo 26

10. Benton 16

Class 5A

1. St. Rita (Chicago) 104

2. Rochester 92

3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 78

4. Joliet Catholic (Joliet) 71

5. Montini Catholic (Lombard) 48

6. Hillcrest (Country Club Hills) 47

7. Fenwick (Oak Park) 31

8T. Boylan Catholic (Rockford) 30

8T. Sterling 30

10. Sycamore 14

Class 6A

1. East St. Louis 99

2. Prairie Ridge (Crystal Lake) 84

3. Cary-Grove (Cary) 61

4. Crete-Monee (Crete) 41

5. Providence Catholic (New Lenox) 40

6. Richards (Oak Lawn) 39

7. Antioch 29 1

8. Normal West (Normal) 21

9. Glenwood (Chatham) 17

10T. Crystal Lake South (Crystal Lake) 15

10T. Simeon (Chicago) 15

Class 7A

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (Chicago) 128

2. Batavia 110

3. Nazareth Academy (LaGrange Park) 99

4. Phillips (Chicago) 66

5T. Lake Zurich 50

5T. Wheaton-Warrenville South (Wheaton) 50

7. St. Charles North 39

8. DeKalb 37

9. Willowbrook (Villa Park) 33

10. Prospect (Mt. Prospect) 30

Class 8A

1. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort) 118

2. Loyola Academy (Wilmette) 102

3. Warren Township (Gurnee) 85

4. Maine South (Park Ridge) 69

5. Brother Rice (Chicago) 67

6. Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor) 60

7. Glenbard West (Glen Ellyn) 59 1

8. Marist (Chicago) 54

9. Bolingbrook 31

10. Edwardsville 15

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

