DECATUR — Great players come and go, but there are some constants.

In the last 15-plus years, Maroa-Forsyth, Tuscola and Pana are no-brainers to pencil into the playoffs, and this year will be no different.

But there could be some new faces in the mix, too. Sullivan has changed conferences and has some of the area's best young players.

Here's a look at some of the top teams outside Decatur heading into the season:

Maroa always in the mix

Last year was another outstanding season for coach Josh Jostes' Trojans — a Sangamo Conference title, an undefeated regular season and the 12th semifinal appearance in Jostes' 23 years as head coach.

Maroa has 17 playoff appearances in the last 17 seasons the playoffs were held, and though Aiden Riser is a big loss from last year's team, making the playoffs will be just the beginning for this loaded roster.

The team is anchored by two three-year starters in Kaiden Maurer and quarterback and Andy Munjoy at center. Maurer threw for 1,835 yards and passed for 714 last year. Both are also contributors on defense, and far from the only returners back.

Zayn Giles, who had 609 yards receiving and five touchdowns last year, is a reliable weapon for Maurer, as are Braxton Mitchell and Grant Smith. Along with Munjoy, Mason DeVore, Mitch Williams, Christian Morgan and Zach Scott will protect Maurer.

Defensively, Charlie Gentle returns at linebacker — he had 107 tackles and 11 tackles for loss last year — as does Jaylen Kacsir (74 tackles, 8 tackles for loss). Williams, Mitchell, Morgan, Scott and Giles also return on defense, as do defensive backs Andre Harden and LeBryant Flagg, and linemen Kane Eighner and Mason DeVore.

Williamsville, Athens and Auburn remain the top competition for Maroa in the Sangamo Conference.

Pana has big shoes to fill

The list of players Pana lost from last year's 10-2 semifinal team is long and daunting.

It includes two-time H&R All-Area Player of the Year Max Lynch and nine other all-conference players including fullback/linebackers Monte Weddle and Evan Swisher.

But Pana has made the playoffs in 13 of the last 14 seasons the playoffs were held and hasn't failed to make the second round since 2014 — the only season the Panthers haven't made the playoffs since 2008.

And while this year's team could experience some early growing pains, especially with a big challenges in Vandalia in Week 1 and Carlinville in Week 2, enough experience on the offensive line and a powerhouse backfield of running backs Isaiah Harbert and Jamarion Cobbins carrying the load will be enough to have the Panthers back in the playoffs and a dangerous opponent for any team in Class 2A.

Tuscola has big-time weapons in Jordan Quinn, Austin Cummings

Tuscola has qualified for the playoffs in 25 of the last 27 seasons and made an emphatic return last season with a 9-3 record and returned to the quarterfinals for the fourth time under coach Andy Romine.

With Jordan Quinn back at quarterback, and plenty of weapons including Austin Cummings, expect the Warriors to be at the top of the Central Illinois Conference and a factor in the playoffs.

Sullivan loaded with young talent

With a move out of the Central Illinois Conference into the Lincoln Prairie, plus as good a nucleus of young talent as any team in the area, look for another step up for Sullivan this season.

Last year, after not fielding a varsity team in 2021, and no wins since 2016, Sullivan went 4-5 under coach John Bertetto and was in contention for a playoff spot.

Much of that team returns, including junior quarterback Cooper Christensen, who showed off arm talent not season often in small school football last year, along with junior running back Aian Fryman, who rushed for 618 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and senior receiver Aiden Ballinger.

Sullivan opens at Villa Grove — one of the most intriguing Week 1 matchups to watch in the area.

Shelbyville wants more

After going 10-3 in 2017, Shelbyville experienced some uphill battles for a few seasons under coach Bill Duckett, but returned to the playoffs in 2021 and was No. 2 team in the Central Illinois Conference after an 8-1 regular season.

This year, the Rams want even more, including a conference title and a playoff win. They're led by senior quarterback Brody Boehm, who threw for 1,164 yards and 17 touchdowns, plus rushed for 453 yards and five TDs, along with senior lineman Zed Phelps and linebacker Brody Hancock.

Clinton wants playoff win

The Maroons will be led by Tristin Potts, who netted 1,096 yards last fall.

The Clinton offense also will lean on quarterback Mason Walker, running back/receiver Dawson Graves, receiver Colton Walker and lineman Noah Bass.

Potts and Logan Thoms anchor the defense at linebacker with Dawson Graves, Keaton Graves and Colton Walker pegged for secondary duty.

"Clinton is looking for its first playoff win in school history," said Maroons coach Ron Bass. "Team captains have made making the playoffs to have an opportunity to accomplish this their top goal this year."

Coach Bass believes his team will benefit from the additions of Tri-Valley transfer Jon Smock on the offensive line and Bloomington transfer kicker Taylor Anderson.

Lincoln back in Central State 8

The Railsplitters (4-5) return to the Central State Eight Conference after leaving the Apollo.

"We are excited for our return to the CS8 and the challenges it will bring," Lincoln coach Matt Silkowski said. "We have a lot of respect for the teams in the conference and look forward to competing on Friday nights."

The Railiers offense will be powered by quarterback Darren Stevens (1,014 yards passing) and back Ki'on Carson (591 yards rushing).

Kani Carson will help at running back and defensive line, Tate Johnston at offensive line and linebacker and Gabe Smith at wide receiver and defensive back.

Lincoln welcomes back eight starters on offense and seven on defense.

Others to watch

Central A&M went 6-4 last year and returns one of the conference's best players in Drew Damery. ... Warrensburg-Latham fell to 2-7 last season, but returns all of its starters and could be a CIC sleeper behind quarterback Bray Hickey, and running backs Lorenzo Wright and Mason Stewart. ... After going 1-8 last year, Meridian will try to establish its running game this year with Jacob Clapp and Lleyton Miller. ... Argenta-Oreana has some big-time speed with Jamario Barbee and Jalynn Flowers, but will need to get blocking for them to get back in the win column. ... The Lincoln Prairie didn't get any easier with the addition of Sullivan, but Cerro Gordo-Bement is looking to get back to the playoffs behind quarterback Caleb Weaver, and receivers Ian Bettinger, Chance Young and Mark Aubert. ... Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond lost Illinois recruit Kaden Feagin and its entire group of linebackers, but should still be a contender with quarterback Jayce Parsons and running back Landon Waldrop. ... Arcola missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013 but has plenty of talent in running back Tyson Lewis and lineman Anthony Garza. ... Led by quarterback Baron Odam and a strong offensive line, Taylorville figures to be in the mix in what should be a dogfight for playoff spots in the Apollo. ... Former coach Brian Halsey is back to coach Charleston, which went 4-5 last season and returns a strong core led by Brett Spour and Langdon King.