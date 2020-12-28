Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Wade Jostes verbally commits to NAIA St. Ambrose University

The campus visits during COVID were a challenge, including not getting to see where he would spend most of his time on campus — the dorm rooms.

“I visited five schools and the weird thing was that I only got to see one dorm room, which is kind of crazy to think about. I didn't really get to go into very many academic buildings and for many of the schools it is mostly outside stuff,” he said. “It was a challenge, but every high school athlete is going through it.

“When I visited (St. Ambrose) it felt like home and felt good. It's a good school academically, which I was really looking forward to as well. It was the perfect fit.”

St. Ambrose's football program plays as a part of the Mid-States Football Association (MSFA), which includes schools from Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana and Michigan. Illinois colleges Olivet Nazarene, University of St. Francis, Saint Xavier, Trinity International and Roosevelt Universities are also in the MFSA. Jostes will continue to be under center at St. Ambrose and will also get to throw some passes at the 2021 Shrine Game scheduled for June 19 at 11 a.m. at Illinois Wesleyan.