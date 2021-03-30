Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa remain on top in latest Illinois Football Coaches poll

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) remains on top of the latest Illinois Football Coaches poll that includes results from Week 2 of the spring football season.
The Trojans had a commanding 56-12 victory over Athens, the No. 10 team in Class 1A, on Friday and received eight first-place votes.
St. Teresa (2-0) is No. 2 in Class 2A and received two first-place votes. The Bulldogs' defense has not given up a point and the ground-focused offense has scored 124 points.
Also in Class 2A, Pana's (2-0) 19-13 victory over Carlinville moved the team to No. 10 and Tuscola (1-1) is also receiving votes.
Central A&M (2-0) remains at No. 4 in Class 1A after a 19-7 victory over Warrensburg-Latham on Friday.
In Class 3A, Monticello (2-0) is No. 8. The Sages beat Prairie Central, the No. 5 team in Class 1A, 19-15 in Week 2 with seconds remaining on Friday on a touchdown reception by Chris Brown from quarterback Joey Sprinkle.
Effingham (2-0) is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and Apollo Conference rival Taylorville (1-1) is receiving votes. In Class 5A, Mount Zion (2-0) is receiving votes as well.
DSC08060[1].jpg
DSC07944[1].jpg
DSC07956[1].jpg
DSC07967[1].jpg
DSC08044[1].jpg
DSC07946[1].jpg
DSC07982[1].jpg
DSC08004[1].jpg
DSC08017[1].jpg
DSC08031[1].jpg
DSC08032[1].jpg
DSC08047[1].jpg
DSC08050[1].jpg
DSC07419[1].jpg
DSC07463[1].jpg
DSC07521[1].jpg
DSC07538[1].jpg
DSC07544[1].jpg
DSC07584[1].jpg
DSC07607[1].jpg
DSC07654[1].jpg
DSC07906[1].jpg
DSC07762[1].jpg
DSC07825[1].jpg
DSC07870[1].jpg
DSC07886[1].jpg
DSC07894[1].jpg
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten