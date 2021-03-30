 Skip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth, St. Teresa remain on top in latest Illinois Football Coaches poll
Maroa-Forsyth 28 Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 19 gallery 8 031821.JPG

Maroa-Forsyth running back Bryson Boes (34) runs against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin in Week 1. The Trojans are the No. 1 team in Class 2A in the latest Illinois Football Coaches poll

MAROA — Maroa-Forsyth (2-0) remains on top of the latest Illinois Football Coaches poll that includes results from Week 2 of the spring football season. 

The Trojans had a commanding 56-12 victory over Athens, the No. 10 team in Class 1A, on Friday and received eight first-place votes. 

St. Teresa (2-0) is No. 2 in Class 2A and received two first-place votes. The Bulldogs' defense has not given up a point and the ground-focused offense has scored 124 points. 

Also in Class 2A, Pana's (2-0) 19-13 victory over Carlinville moved the team to No. 10 and Tuscola (1-1) is also receiving votes. 

Herald & Review sports reporter Matt Flaten breaks down Week 2's top local football games including No. 10 MacArthur heading to No. 1 Sacred Heart-Griffin. 

Central A&M (2-0) remains at No. 4 in Class 1A after a 19-7 victory over Warrensburg-Latham on Friday. 

In Class 3A, Monticello (2-0) is No. 8. The Sages beat Prairie Central, the No. 5 team in Class 1A, 19-15 in Week 2 with seconds remaining on Friday on a touchdown reception by Chris Brown from quarterback Joey Sprinkle. 

Effingham (2-0) is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A and Apollo Conference rival Taylorville (1-1) is receiving votes. In Class 5A, Mount Zion (2-0) is receiving votes as well. 

 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

