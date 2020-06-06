Matthew Flaten's No. 1 game: In fourth meeting ever, Mount Zion football beats MacArthur in overtime

But a good rivalry game can level the playing field and both teams controlled parts of the game that went back-and-forth. MacArthur led 12-0 before two Sage Davis rushing touchdowns put Mount Zion up 14-12. MacArthur led at halftime 18-14 and the game was tied 24-24 at the end of regulation. The Braves scored first in overtime to go up 31-24 but the Generals responded with a touchdown of their own to make it 31-30.

The Generals went for two, just as they had on every scoring drive in the game, but Jackson's pass went short to receiver AJ Lawson and Mount Zion advanced in the playoffs.

The old sports writing cliche is that "it's about more than a game." But sometimes it is 100 percent true. After the final whistle blew, Jackson remained crouched by the goal line for a few moments and several Mount Zion players came over to check on the Generals' leader and make sure he was OK. It was a simple act that bridged the gap between rivals.