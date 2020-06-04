Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 3, the 2018 Macon County Super Bowl between St. Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Of all the games I've covered in my four years with the Herald & Review, nothing has compared to the hype around the 2018 meeting between two Macon County undefeated football teams in the Class 2A semifinals.

The game got its own nickname — the Macon County Super Bowl — and while the game was hampered by muddy field conditions at Boehm-Davis-Munn Field at St. Teresa, the battle between the two teams was one I will always remember.

St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright did what he did best, breaking a 56-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 6-0. Wright finished the game with 164 yards on 22 carries and two scores. Maroa Forsyth quarterback Ian Benner threw a touchdown and ran in another for the Trojans, but ultimately it was a Bulldogs' punt snap that sailed over the head of the punter and out the end zone to give the Maroa a 2-point safety and the 16-14 victory.

The victory gave Maroa its third consecutive trip to the state championship game.