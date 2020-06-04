Matthew Flaten's top five games: No. 3, the 2018 Macon County Super Bowl between St. Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth

DECATUR — Of all the games I've covered in my four years with the Herald & Review, nothing has compared to the hype around the 2018 meeting between two Macon County undefeated football teams in the Class 2A semifinals.
The game got its own nickname — the Macon County Super Bowl — and while the game was hampered by muddy field conditions at Boehm-Davis-Munn Field at St. Teresa, the battle between the two teams was one I will always remember.
St. Teresa is filling up. Kickoff I. 25 minutes. @StTeresaHS @MaroaForsythHS pic.twitter.com/U8rWCisgSF— Matt Flaten (@MattFlaten) November 17, 2018
St. Teresa running back Jacardia Wright did what he did best, breaking a 56-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 6-0. Wright finished the game with 164 yards on 22 carries and two scores. Maroa Forsyth quarterback Ian Benner threw a touchdown and ran in another for the Trojans, but ultimately it was a Bulldogs' punt snap that sailed over the head of the punter and out the end zone to give the Maroa a 2-point safety and the 16-14 victory.
The Macon County Super Bowl turned out to be quite the game with Maroa-Forsyth beating St. Teresa by a safety. https://t.co/on65chrlic pic.twitter.com/TaufTmzTqm— Matt Flaten (@MattFlaten) November 18, 2018
The victory gave Maroa its third consecutive trip to the state championship game.
Here's a look at the Boehm-Davis-Munn Field conditions a few minutes before kickoff. #hrpreps pic.twitter.com/S6ucquyFzP— Matt Flaten (@MattFlaten) November 17, 2018
Looking back now, it will always be a great debate of what would have happened had the game be held at a neutral location. Earlier in the week, the idea was floated to move the game to the turf field at Millikin University. That idea was dismissed, but I do wonder what Wright could have done on perfect field conditions against the Trojans' defense. On the other hand, the Trojans' passing game would have been allowed to be more free as well.
The game was the last of Wright's career with the Bulldogs and his last game before suiting up for Kansas State this past season. He was tearful in my post-game interview with him but he knew that he and his team had left it all on the muddy field. Wright's legacy will live on after his career came to an end that Saturday afternoon. He finished with 8,821 career rushing yards and 133 career touchdowns, both good for second all-time among Illinois high school players. His 2018 season featured 48 touchdowns, the second-highest total ever in a single season by a running back.
St. Teresa was able to advance again to the Class 2A semifinals in 2019, this time with another outstanding running back in sophomore Denim Cook who would go on to become the Macon County Player of the Year. Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Ian Benner transferred to Chatham Glenwood for his senior season and the Trojans advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
PHOTOS: Maroa-Forsyth wins highly anticipated state semifinal against St. Teresa
