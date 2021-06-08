Moe Dampeer to be named the next Eisenhower football coach

DECATUR — Lawrence "Moe" Dampeer is set to become the next Eisenhower football coach, pending Decatur Public Schools Board of Education approval at Tuesday's board meeting.

Dampeer will be formally introduced on Wednesday at an introduction ceremony at Eisenhower High School's auditorium for student athletes, parents and the media at 6 p.m. The full assistant coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Dampeer takes over the Panthers program after Steve Thompson resigned as head coach in April after two seasons. Eisenhower's season was canceled due to low participation numbers and the team has a 1-26 record over the last three seasons. The Panthers made back-to-back playoff appearances during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

During his time as a Generals player, Dampeer was Herald & Review All-Macon County First Team as both a junior and senior, recording 89 tackles, 10 sacks and 12 tackles for loss as a junior, and 68 tackles and 13 tackles for loss as a senior.

Dampeer, who was the No. 2-ranked defensive line recruit in the nation, played for the University of Oklahoma in 2004 after a 2003 redshirt season and then later played at NCAA Division II Northwest Missouri State. He was inducted into the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame in 2020.

