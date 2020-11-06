Mount Zion's Drew London verbally commits to play football at Division I Murray State University

"He can do stuff kids can’t do," Etherton said. "He’s 6-4, 230 pounds now and his ball skills are unbelievable. He can track a football better than most kids can. He’s as physical as there is and enjoys hitting and enjoys running through people. That’s something that’s become a lost art as football changes over the year."

London likes the idea of going to Murray State as an athlete with the ability to have options for which position he plays. As he worked through the recruiting process, he leaned on Etherton but also had a the voice of his cousin, Bryan Stork in his ear. Stork played football at Florida State and was on the 2014 team that won a national championship and won a Super Bowl in New England. Stork is now an assistant coach at East Tennessee State University.

The resources were far and wide but right now, he's still processing the reality that he'll live out his dream, even if he's yet to step on the campus in Murray, Ky.

"I think when I go visit it’s really going to hit me and when I see the field that I’m going to be playing on I think it’s going to be a crazy feeling," London said. "It’s just now sinking in that I’m going to be playing at one of the highest levels."