Mount Zion's Drew London verbally commits to play football at Division I Murray State University

MOUNT ZION — On Thursday night, Drew London and his family sat among each other and exhaled.
After dealing with being a college football recruit amid a global pandemic with camps, visits to college campuses and a football season booted from the fall to the spring, London found his home.
London, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete and Mount Zion senior, verbally committed to Division I Murray State to play football. The Racers play in the FCS Ohio Valley Conference and he committed as an athlete with eyes on playing either tight end or outside linebacker.
“A lot of relief," London said. "It was a lot of blowing off steam because we’ve been so worked up and hoping that someone comes knocking and it was a great feeling."
After a great talk with @CoachDSanders I’m honored and blessed to verbally commit to @racersfootball @murraystateuniv Id like to thanks all my teammates and coaches who helped me get to this point!GO RACERS #mountup 🐴💫@mtz_football @patricketherton pic.twitter.com/1vuCrErro9— drew london (@drewlondon6) November 6, 2020
Murray State began contacting London in March but he said the contact fizzled for awhile before the coaching staff offered a full-ride last week. He had already been doing research on the school, liked the size and the distance from home — and the fact that one of his siblings lives in Nashville, Tenn., an accessible drive.
In March, he couldn't have predicted that his path would have gone this way that camps, games and visits would have been cancelled with sports operating in a near-holding pattern.
“Honestly, I wasn’t even worried about it because I didn’t think it was going to get this bad," London said. "I don’t think anybody really did. At first, I wasn’t really worried about it. As it kept going. I was just getting nervous. I kind of felt lost. I just needed someone to take a chance on me and Murray State did."
London reported offers from Eastern Illinois University, Fordham University and Kentucky Wesleyan. As a junior he had 475 yards receiving on 32 receptions and five touchdowns and had 52 total tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Mount Zion head coach Patrick Etherton has known for a few years that London was a scholarship player. At one point when London was a sophomore, Etherton remembers telling London's mother that football would pay her son's way through college.
"He can do stuff kids can’t do," Etherton said. "He’s 6-4, 230 pounds now and his ball skills are unbelievable. He can track a football better than most kids can. He’s as physical as there is and enjoys hitting and enjoys running through people. That’s something that’s become a lost art as football changes over the year."
London likes the idea of going to Murray State as an athlete with the ability to have options for which position he plays. As he worked through the recruiting process, he leaned on Etherton but also had a the voice of his cousin, Bryan Stork in his ear. Stork played football at Florida State and was on the 2014 team that won a national championship and won a Super Bowl in New England. Stork is now an assistant coach at East Tennessee State University.
The resources were far and wide but right now, he's still processing the reality that he'll live out his dream, even if he's yet to step on the campus in Murray, Ky.
"I think when I go visit it’s really going to hit me and when I see the field that I’m going to be playing on I think it’s going to be a crazy feeling," London said. "It’s just now sinking in that I’m going to be playing at one of the highest levels."
Picking a school is a weight off of his shoulders for the upcoming spring IHSA season. If the season happens, he'll cherish the games on a Mount Zion team with plenty of passing options, and that could be dangerous, even in an abbreviated season. But the reality is he has a place to go after Mount Zion and a scholarship waiting for him.
Etherton called this pandemic-affected recruiting cycle "non-traditional," but London made it through.
“For the process to still work out and for him to still get a Division I scholarship says a lot about what he did his previous three years, his film his junior year and it says a lot about what he has accomplished," Etherton said. "He basically is getting offered a Division I scholarship off of three years of high school football. I think that’s important. He deserves it. He’s earned it and be successful in college."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
