MOUNT ZION — After last season’s playoff heartbreaker, Mount Zion has some motivation heading into this season.

It lost 21-18 to Breese Central in the first round but returns its top three skill position players and is ready for a more extended postseason stay.

Brayden Trimble had 1,134 yards and 12 scores while Grant McAtee had 780 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Makobi Adams led the show at quarterback with 2,441 passing yards and 32 scores.

​​"Were always out together, out at the field running routes and getting chemistry higher, so it helped a lot," Trimble said. "They helped me out with routes. The chemistry is really high."

Adams and McAtee have played with each other for years while they’ll have their third year with Trimble.

It’ll make Adams’ third year as a starter easier with multiple guys he’s played significant snaps with and trusts.

"Favorite thing about them is you basically throw it up and assume they'll probably catch it," Adams said. "When they run a route they'll probably be open, especially in the red zone."

Those three are just some of the veterans that make up the Braves roster this season that’s made the playoffs each of the past four seasons they've been held.

"We've learned a lot," McAtee said. "I mean, my sophomore year, I kind of got thrown in there with a bunch of upperclassmen. And then we threw in guys like Chase Fink and a bunch of different guys that were in my grade that came up and also played as underclassmen, and we grew as underclassmen playing with the seniors. And then when we became upperclassmen, it was kind of just easy and like, it wasn't like as new to us. So we kind of already knew what we had to do and knew what it takes on varsity level to succeed and make it far in the playoffs, or succeed in the conference."​​

On the line, Patrick Brock anchors the group as a senior starter and the only returning starter from last season.

"That's been an area where we're trying different guys and we're putting them in different spots," Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said. "And we're continually improving up there throughout the summer compared to now. We should continue to improve all year."

Mount Zion starts its season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Limestone. That starts a season where it also wants to take its stab at an Apollo Conference title. It’ll also have the endings of the past couple of seasons in their minds with the chance of a deeper run.

"You look back and then you say 'OK, hey, here's where we've got to improve.' And we tell our kids our goals are every year win the conference, make the playoffs," Etherton said. "And then once you're in the playoffs, you have a chance like everybody else to win the state. But last year, I think it was motivation. We didn't play our best game down there. Breese Central did a great job their kids played well. I think our kids are hungry and excited and they want to take the next step."