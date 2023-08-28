MOUNT ZION — Like many teams in the area, it took two days to finish, but Mount Zion got its season off to a good start with a 42-6 win against Bartonville Limestone at home.

Makobi Adams got his senior season off to an impressive start, going 13-for-16 passing for 263 yards and five touchdowns. Junior Brayden Trimble caught a bulk of those yards and TDs — he had five catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns. Grant McAtee added 53 yards receiving and a touchdown, and Jacob Harvey had 35 yards receiving and a TD.

This was the 10th straight year in which Mount Zion won its season-opening game — the fifth time against Limestone. Mount Zion will play at home against Troy Triad in Week 2.

Eisenhower falls in opener

DECATUR — Eisenhower's defense had no answer for Jacksonville's running game in a 51-6 loss that took two days to finish because of weather.

Jacksonville rushed for 350 yards on just 35 carries, with Camron Mitchell leading the way with 14 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns. The Crimsons led 21-0 after a quarter and 35-0 at half. Eisenhower scored its lone TD in the fourth quarter.

Eisenhower will travel to Lincoln in Week 2.

St. Teresa win streak snapped

LINTON, Ind. — There's still plenty of time for success, but St. Teresa won't have another undefeated season.

After last year's 14-0 state title, the Bulldogs' 14-game winning streak was snapped with a 35-20 loss at Linton-Stockton, Ind.

St. Teresa hung with Linton-Stockton, trailing 13-12 at half and 20-12 after three, but couldn't keep pace in the fourth. The Bulldogs rushed for 234 yards — most of those by Jaccarion Jones — but St. Teresa couldn't slow the running game of Linton-Stockton, which put up 288 rushing yards from six different ball-carriers.

The win was the 22nd straight in the regular season for Linton-Stockton, which improved to 2-0 this season.

St. Teresa will be on the road again in Week 2 — at Belleville Althoff.

Maroa wins big to start season

MAROA — Between heat and lightning, the game didn't begin until well after 10 p.m., and was also delayed, but once the teams were on the field, Maroa rolled to its 19th straight season-opening win with a 63-14 victory vs. Pleasant Plains.

Kaiden Maurer started his senior season off with a big game, completing 17-of-20 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushing for 88 yards and a score. Also for Maroa, Andre Harden had 80 yards rushing on 13 carries and two touchdowns.

Maroa had a trio of effective receivers — Grant Smith had 83 yards receiving and a touchdown, Mitch Williams had 81 yards receiving and a touchdown and Zayn Giles had 74 yards receiving. Khanton Wilson and Brady Larson led the team with six tackles each.

Maroa will hit the road in Week 2 at Auburn.

Sullivan survives scare

SULLIVAN — In its first game in the Lincoln Prairie Conference, and with higher expectations entering the season, Sullivan-Okaw Valley began the game (which spanned Friday and Saturday), trailing 13-0 to a tough Villa Grove-Heritage team.

But Sullivan recovered and dominated the rest of the game in a 39-25 win.

Sullivan quarterback Cooper Christensen was 9-of-12 passing for 148 yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 88 yards and two TDs. Aian Fryman led the Sullivan running game with 138 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Christensen spread the ball well offensively, with Aiden Ballinger (57 yards), Seth Forlines (50 yards) and Kyle Corkill (40 yards and a TD) all contributing.

It won't get any easier for Sullivan in Week 2, when its hosts Arcola.

Clinton rolls against Tremont

MACKINAW — Mason Walker ran for 147 yards and four TDs and Tristin Potts added 103 yards and two scores to key Clinton past Tremont, 43-6, in a nonconference game played at Mackinaw on Saturday because of a facility conflict in Tremont.

Ryan Stapleton sparked the Clinton defense with three sacks, and Jack Webb intercepted a Tremont pass.

Pana outlasts Vandalia

PANA — Leading 33-13 after three quarters, Pana held off a late Vandalia rally to win 46-34 in a key South Central Conference contest to begin the season.

Isaiah Harbert rushed 26 times for 157 yards and five touchdowns to lead a Pana offense that was missing many starters from last year, including two-time H&R Area Player of the Year Max Lynch. Wyatt Kile threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Pana will face another tough opponent in Week 2 at Carlinville.

Shelbyville impressive to open

NEWTON — Shelbyville wasted no time in taking a big lead and rolling to a 42-7 win at Newton. The Rams led 14-0 after the first quarter and 36-0 at half.

Quarterback Brody Boehm threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-11 passing, and also rushed for 75 yards and a score. Landon Wallis had 13 rushes for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Jokish led the Shelbyville receivers with 89 yards and a touchdown.

Shelbyville will host Eureka on Friday.

ALAH pulls away from Bombers

ARGENTA — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond used a big third quarter to hold off Argenta-Oreana, 30-18.

Jayce Parsons rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another to lead ALAH, which led 14-12 at half, then exploded for 16 points in the third quarter on a Landon Waldrop 37-yard run and a Parsons TD.

Jamario Barbee had a 5-yard TD run and Ethan Mahan had a 17-yard TD catch from Jalynn Flowers in the second quarter to give Argenta a 12-6 lead before ALAH scored the next three TDs.

The Bombers next travel to Nokomis; the Knights will host Villa Grove.

Arcola uses balanced attack

ARCOLA — Five different Arcola players scored touchdowns in the Purple Riders' 34-16 win against Nokomis.

Oden Barron got the scoring started with a 56-yard TD run. Barron led the Riders with 114 yards rushing. Then, Tyson Lewis had an 18-yard TD run, Braden Phillips caught a 62-yard TD pass from Jayden Hensonstice, and Brokton Morford had a 2-yard TD run to give Arcola a 27-0 lead.

The Riders led 27-8 at half, then the rest of the game was made up Saturday. Ryder Wilcox-Rich had a 79-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 34-8.

Arcola travels to Sullivan-Okaw Valley for Week 2.

Lincoln wins opener

Ki'on Carson rushed for three touchdowns and scored a fourth on a punt return to spark Lincoln past Springfield Lanphier 41-8 at Springfield.

Carson registered 92 yards on the ground on 10 carries. Kani Carson added 73 rushing yards and one TD.

Central A&M loses squeaker

Two point after touchdown kicks from Braden Loy were the difference as LeRoy edged Central A&M 14-12 at LeRoy.

The Panthers scored on a 20-yard pass from Bo Zeleznik to Brody Bennett and a 24-yard run by Matt Stuepfert.

Central A&M got touchdowns on a 44-yard pass from Drew Damery to Gavin Houchins, and a Damery 6-yard TD pass to Maddix Plain.

Damery finished 6-of-20 passing for 85 yards and two TDs, and added 48 yards rushing on nine carries. Houchins had two catches for 62 yards.

Warrensburg falls to Tri-Valley

DOWNS — Downs Tri-Valley ran for 324 yards in a 35-7 victory over Warrensburg-Latham.

Cole Klein found the end zone on rushes of 8, 28, 1 and 4 yards on his way to 110 yards for the Vikings.

Warrensburg's Catrell Lee had five catches for 110 yards and a TD — a 76-yarder from QB Brayden Hickey.

Meridian falls short to EPG

MACON — Kamren Schumacher scored on runs of 18, 3, 5 and 14 yards on his way to 225 yards on 29 carries in El Paso-Gridley's 49-20 win at Meridian.

Meridian will travel to LeRoy for Week 2.

CGB beaten by Cumberland

TOLEDO — Cumberland's Blake McMechan scored on a 64-yard touchdown run on the game's first play and the Pirates took a 44-0 halftime lead against Cerro Gordo-Bement and cruised to win by the same score.

CGB will host Tri-County in Week 2.

Tuscola loses back-and-forth battle

TUSCOLA — Tuscola fell behind last in a wild game with Peru St. Bede and lost its opener 34-25.

The Warriors took a 12-6 lead behind two touchdowns from Austin Cummings, then led 19-12 after a Jordan Quinn QB keeper for a score. That was Tuscola's lead at half.

After St. Bede took its first lead at 20-19, Tuscola responded with a touchdown from Parker James to take a 25-20 lead after three quarters. But St. Bede scored two fourth-quarter TDs to steal the win.

Tuscola will host Carlyle in Week 2.

Charleston wins in Halsey's return

CHARLESTON — After eight seasons away from the sidelines, in which Charleston's only winning season was the 4-2 COVID-shortened season, Brian Halsey made a triumphant return to the Charleston sideline in a 42-13 win against Herscher.

Charleston used a balanced attack, with quarterback Luke Bonnstetter throwing for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 11-of-18 passing, Brett Spour rushing for 142 yards and two TDs on 18 carries, and Langdon King caught three passes for 85 yards and two TDs.

Halsey coached the team from 2000 to 2014 and his 76 wins are second-most in program history behind Mervin Baker's 97 (1953-69). Halsey's 2011 team went 11-2 and made the program's only semifinals appearance.

Charleston will travel to Paris for Week 2.

Mattoon drops opener

TROY — Slater Trier passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns to Jake Butler, who had 96 yards receiving, but it wasn't enough in a 56-20 loss at Troy Triad.

Trysten Sewell had 10 rushes for 71 yards to lead the Mattoon ground game; Aidan Blackburn had 10 tackles to lead the defense.