MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion football team got a quick score on the opening drive, and then kept up that pace for most of the night.

The Braves' 2-0 start after a 39-28 win over Triad on Friday has been in large part due to the team’s high scoring spread offense.

"I think the big thing we've seen is we have a lot of weapons," Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said. "We have a lot of guys who make plays with the football. I think we've done a good job of distributing the football. And when you get a Brayden Trimble-type kid, that just makes the other kids better and gives them an opportunity to make plays."

Trimble leapt over defenders for contested catches and slipped by defenders in traffic for yards after the catch. He led the Braves in receiving yards as a sophomore last season with 1,134 and has 240 yards and four scores through the first two weeks of his junior year.

"He does stuff that's just super smooth and just kind of spectacular, but he does it and he just makes a lot of plays," Etherton said. "He makes people miss in space and he's got a gift. He's a great kid and super talented."

Trimble isn’t the only skill player at Mount Zion’s disposal. After a couple early catches, the Braves motioned Trimble into the backfield, often as a decoy, to open up one-on-one coverage for its other receivers.

Senior Grant McAtee torched Triad’s single coverage for three scores that gave the Braves a multi-possession lead it would hold onto. McAtee has been a key red zone threat with his length — he has 19 touchdowns in his last 12 games for the Braves.

Jacob Harvey and 6-foot-7 sophomore tight end JC Anderson also made some key grabs in a spread offense that forces the defense’s hand and creates tough matchups with four guys who can beat single coverage consistently.

"What's awesome is that we have a lot of weapons, so we can do different things and our kids get it," Etherton said. "If other teams are doing a certain thing to take away Brayden, you get some other guys some opportunities — either in some one-on-ones, or coverage-wise, we got the numbers advantage."

The Mount Zion offense has been one of the best in the area with 81 points through its first two games. It’s taken pressure off a defense that just needed to make a couple key plays to get stops while its offense put points on the board.

Sophomore Joey Jordan had a couple of those plays, including a key sack on a fourth down. Chase Fink and Tyson Evans have also made plays to get enough stops to give the offense some breathing room.

"Joey had an unbelievable camp, and unbelievable offseason — he worked hard and did everything we wanted, and now he comes in and makes a ton of plays," Etherton said. "He's a ballplayer and he's stepping up and doing what we want and we look forward to continue that the rest of the year."

That offense has used different players as the focal point each week. McAtee was the star Friday while Trimble had four scores the week before. Quarterback Makobi Adams has facilitated the offense well with the different options, with 599 yards and nine scores over the first two weeks.

"Whenever you've got guys who've been playing together for the last three years at quarterback and receiver and, really, these guys are all buddies and they're all friends that hang out together," Etherton said. "They do everything; they throw all summer together and throw in the winter. They're always around each other; they play basketball together.

"That's the cool thing about school like Mount Zion is those guys build those relationships and then on football field they get an opportunity to run out there and do it and make some plays."

