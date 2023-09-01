MOUNT ZION — Another night of offensive fireworks meant another win for Mount Zion.

The Braves got off to a 2-0 start with a 39-28 home win over Triad on Friday. Makobi Adams had five total touchdowns, three of the passes to fellow senior Grant McAtee.

"Our kids adjusted, and we did some things based off what they did," coach Patrick Etherton said. "I think really the positive is we played a big physical team, and our kids did well and they didn't back down."

Brayden Trimble started the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown catch on the opening drive of the game. McAtee got his first touchdown catch after Triad answered to put the Braves up 14-7 with 2:46 left in the first.

Then, the Knights had a chance to tie the game late in the first before Joey Jordan stuffed a fourth down play near midfield to give Mount Zion a stop. A touchdown catch by Triad receiver Tashon Cockarell ended up tying the game at 14.

A deep connection between Adams and McAtee down the sideline set up a 3-yard touchdown rush by Adams before Trimble threw for a two-point conversion on a trick play. A 52-yard touchdown catch by McAtee gave the Braves a 29-14 lead at the break.

Mount Zion kicker Gabe Shumaker pushed the lead to three possession with a 27-yard field goal with 5:14 left in the third.

A third touchdown pass from Triad quarterback Isaac Ackerman cut the Mount Zion lead to 32-21 early in the fourth. Triad got the ball back with a chance to make it a one-possession game, but Braves linebacker Jayger Damarin forced a fumble that ended in a recovery by Triad that was short for a turnover on downs.

McAtee got his third score of the game shortly after to put the game to bed with the Braves up 39-21 with 3:52 left. Ackerman got a fourth touchdown pass on the next Triad drive, but an onside kick was recovered by Mount Zion and they ran the clock down.

Next, Mount Zion hosts Salem at 7 p.m. Friday.

"I think now we just say, 'OK, what are we gonna fix and improve?'" Mount Zion coach Patrick Etherton said. "It wasn't a perfect game, but I thought our kids played well. Anytime you can win a football game is pretty special."