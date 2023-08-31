DECATUR — When people saw the toddler version of Myson Johnson-Cook, they couldn’t believe it.

His older sisters Mahoganie and Mackenzie were doing youth cheer, and everyone was convinced that the two-year-old Myson came to play on the Pee Wee tackle team.

He wasn’t old enough yet, but would get there in a couple years.

"Once he went to first grade, they were like, 'OK, this boy is too big.'" his mother, Tara Ridgeway, said.

Now, Johnson-Cook is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound freshman who, last Friday, made his high school debut for MacArthur and rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns on just five carries.

But it wasn't anything Johnson-Cook wasn't used to. He played in higher age groups as soon as he could just to give him fair competition.

"I'm playing two years, basically two years up, and I'm like, 'Am I really just good or am I just big?'" Johnson-Cook said. "It was crazy to me."

He’s answered that question by continuing to excel in every sport he’s tried. When people see him, they immediately see his rare natural ability, which has led him to being a prized recruit before he even entered high school. He already has a scholarship offer from the University of Illinois for football.

But that doesn't mean things were always easy for Johnson-Cook. His toughest battles started before he was even born.

High-risk pregnancy

During Ridgeway’s pregnancy with Johnson-Cook, imaging detected a possibility of Down Syndrome and doctors told her she could be a high-risk pregnancy. They asked Ridgeway if she wanted to go through a therapeutic abortion, but she declined.

"I told them he would have been my first son and he's my only son," Ridgeway said. "And I told them, 'I'm not going to abort him.'"

Doctors also proposed an amniocentesis, a procedure in which fluids and cells are taken from the fetus for testing. That would've given Ridgeway more clarity about potential health conditions, but also would cause more risks for the pregnancy.

Ridgeway declined again. She raised daughters through childhood while she was in college getting a masters and a doctorate, and worked tirelessly to support her children as she advanced in her career and Mahoganie and Mackenzie advanced into adulthood. She was ready for whatever challenge her new son brought.

"He was gonna be special from the beginning, regardless, even if he had Down Syndrome," Ridgeway said. "And I was gonna do what I could to bring him into this world. We've just been amazed throughout his life."

Aside from some time in the neonatal intensive care unit, Johnson-Cook was born healthy, without any conditions.

Little big man

Once Ridgeway got Johnson-Cook home, he started growing and hasn't stopped. He became large and gifted athletically very young.

"We started getting approached when he was one years old because he looked like he was three or four," Ridgeway said.

Johnson-Cook always participated on the playground with other kids his age — he would play tag with other kids in elementary school and other games. But his large stature turned accidental collisions into frightening moments for his classmates.

Teachers would call Ridgeway, but she reminded them Johnson-Cook was still a little kid like everyone else.

"It's like, well, he's a 5-year-old kid," Ridgeway said. "He's playing just like they are, but he's just so big. I had to kind of protect his childhood and just make sure he got treated the same, even though he looks so much older than what he is."

That was a battle that had to be fought a couple of times as Johnson-Cook grew up. Ridgeway kept good care of his birth certificate because she knew the league officials, as well as other parents, were going to ask about his age.

But that didn't stop parents from complaining when Johnson-Cook was racking up touchdowns despite typically being one of the youngest players on the field.

"I'm always fighting for him to be treated like a kid," Ridgeway said. "People think he's so much older than he is. But he's a boy in a man's body. And he's been that way for a long time."

Next Bo Jackson?

Johnson-Cook has dominated every sport he’s tried so far. Name any kind of athletic achievement possible for a 14-year old and he’s probably done it.

He’s won a middle school state title in basketball with an undefeated season and already has a 200-yard rushing performance as a high school freshman. He broke a middle school state record on the track that had been in place for decades.

"He hasn't really focused on one or the other," Ridgeway said of her son's interests. "He's not like the AAU basketball guy who trains all year in basketball or in football. He plays each sport as it comes and he he doesn't try hard, and he just excels. So that's just amazing to me."

Johnson-Cook has only been a track athlete for a couple of years, but he’s already one of the top youth sprinters in the country. His 100-meter personal record of 10.97 would have been fifth-fastest at the Illinois Class 3A state track meet last spring. It also would have made him the third-fastest 100-meter runner on the Illinois track team this past spring.

He’s watched Bo Jackson film to help his game as a running back. Johnson-Cook could be on his way to becoming Decatur's version of Jackson, who played two sports professionally.

There’s an urban legend about Jackson dunking a stick as a middle schooler. Johnson-Cook dunked a basketball in a middle school game. He had a few failed attempts early in the season, but finally got one down, which won Ridgeway a family wager.

"I guess they made a bet to see if I could dunk or not," Johnson-Cook said. "I was working to get to get this dunk. I was very excited and I was kind of shocked."

That athletic ability is why Illinois coach Bret Bielema offered him as soon as he got the chance. The fact he’s currently the same size as Division I linebackers doesn’t hurt, either.

The Illinois staff had Johnson-Cook on a visit and surprised him with an offer before his first high school game.

"I was really shell-shocked and dumbfounded," Johnson-Cook said. "I was really speechless. I thought I was in a dream. I couldn't say a word. (MacArthur coach Derek) Spates, he had to (remind me), 'Say thank you, say thank you.' That's how shocked I was. I was coming in as a visit and I wasn't thinking I was gonna get an offer."

Johnson-Cook plans to play football, basketball and track in high school to stay active. He doesn’t want to focus on one just yet, but football is the sport he’s gravitated to the most so far.

"Football is my first love," Johnson-Cook said. "Even though I like basketball and track, I will never play basketball and track over football. I used to always use my speed and I used to love always you know just running around people or even hitting people. That was kind of my favorite thing about it, just running around people and they couldn't catch me."

Support system

The offer from Illinois is the tip of the iceberg for Johnson-Cook. Ridgeway said that coaches have been blowing up his phone and email to get him to talk about college or to play for different prep or AAU teams.

As he gets older and continues to excel, the attention will only get greater — he was already crowded by autograph seekers at the middle school state track meet. Ridgeway has posted clips of him running at track meets that have gotten hundreds of thousands of views.

"He needs a manager right now," Ridgeway said.

No matter how large the paparazzi is, one person who always stands out in those hoard of people is Myson’s four-year-old sister, Drucilla.

"It'll be a huge crowd, but you can hear her voice," Johnson-Cook said. "She's my mini cheerleader; definitely my number one supporter."

At the high school level, it’ll be a new challenge for Johnson-Cook — though it didn't look like it in Week 1. But Johnson-Cook won’t always be the biggest or the fastest player on the field.

"He does know now that he's going to the high school level that he's going to have to put way more effort than just his natural abilities, because other kids will start catching up in speed and height, weight and abilities," Ridgeway said. "He won't be able to just completely rely on his God-given talents."

Johnson-Cook has been working with veterans at MacArthur to get up to speed. Despite his natural skills, Johnson-Cook doesn't mind working hard to get better. He’s learned that from watching his mother.

"What I learned from her was working hard and not giving up because my mom, she'd do a lot ... everything," Johnson-Cook said. "She has never given up. She was a single parent, so me seeing her do it kind of motivates me."

