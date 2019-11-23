Nashville's defense grounds St. Teresa's offense in Class 2A state semifinal

On the first play of the fourth quarter, Nashville's Nick Miller ran in a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14 points. The touchdown was key and gave the Hornets breathing room with a stingy defense that had kept the Bulldogs in check.

“We were so close, and then them getting up by 14 kind of hurt us a little bit, but we didn’t give up," Staab said. "We kept fighting until the end."

St. Teresa advanced to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season after: Losing an all-time great in state history in running back Jacardia Wright; being without starting quarterback Jack Hogan for most of the season as he recovered from an ankle injury he suffered in baseball season; and being without linebacker Austin Fitzpatrick, who suffered a knee injury.

“I think that overall people probably thought with Jack’s injury or Fitz’s injury that we were going to be a 6-3 or a 7-2 type team and a first or second round of the playoff," Ramsey said. "These kids really rose to the occasion."