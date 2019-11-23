Nashville's defense grounds St. Teresa's offense in Class 2A state semifinal

DECATUR — All the gaps and spaces in opposing defenses that Denim Cook has seen and promptly taken advantage of all season were gone.
They were replaced with Nasvhille defenders — huge defenders who didn't relinquish an inch of ground for the St. Teresa sophomore running back. Cook was met by a Hornets defensive line that included 6-foot-1, 340-pound senior Joe Wacker and 6-foot-2, 270-pound senior Neil Kabat.
Cook and the Bulldogs' offense never truly got going Saturday at home in a 35-21 loss in the Class 2A state semifinals. Nashville will play Sterling Newman on Friday at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb in the Class 2A state championship game.
Cook ran 23 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns, but his long run was a 26-yard score in the fourth quarter when the game was all but decided.
“It was kind of hard trying to get through the little spaces," Cook said. "I did my best and the line did their best. That’s all we could do."
It wasn't just Wacker and Kabat who made running the ball a nightmare for St. Teresa. Defensive ends Gavin Baldwin and Rhyker Rees anchored the outside and didn't let Cook or do-it-all all-state senior Joey Staab get to open space to gash teams like they have all season long.
“You always look on film and think, ‘OK, we can do this or we can do that.’ The big boys, they were good players, but the defensive ends were really the difference, I thought," St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey said. "With what we were able to do all year, we had a tough time dealing with them, either them bending down and taking our counter away or coming down and taking the sweep away. That was the tough thing."
Denim Cook with a 1-yard touchdown run to give St. Teresa a 14-7 lead with 50.1 left in the first.— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) November 23, 2019
Set up by a nice 15-yard pass from Jack Hogan to Michael Less that was just short of the end zone. pic.twitter.com/dX1qxdSnfO
The Hornets (12-1) were the biggest team the Bulldogs (11-2) had seen all season. This was the second straight year St. Teresa's season was ended in the semifinals.
“It hurts, but this happened to us last year," said offensive lineman Dominico Sassano.
St. Teresa scored first on a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Hogan to Jacob Bryles, and led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter after a 1-yard touchdown run by Cook. Then the Nashville defense buckled down and didn't allow another touchdown until Cook's run with less than two minutes left.
Jack Hogan ➡️ Jacob Bryles for a 36-yard touchdown.— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) November 23, 2019
St. Teresa 7
Nashville 0
8:17 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/eFXV9hkg2F
Nashville took the lead, 21-14, with 1:50 left in the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by running back Jullian Metcalf, who rushed 25 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns. But the Hornets got big plays in the air from quarterback Cole Malaway, who was 18-for-28 for 286 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Nashville had five passing plays that gained 20 or more yards, including a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Nashville answers on a 7-yard touchdown from Cole Malaway to Nick Miller.— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) November 23, 2019
14-all with 10:03 left in the second. pic.twitter.com/vwIVRZA29k
"We could not move the ball on the ground," Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek said. "That’s a credit to them and how big they are up front. Inside the tackles, we weren’t getting anything. I thought they did a good job of taking that away. If we were going to move the ball, we were going to have to rely on big plays down field."
Said Ramsey: “They had a host of skill guys who you pick your poison. We could have sat back and played a soft zone and they would have picked us apart and probably it would have been worse. We’ve done a good job of matching up in man and they made the plays when they had to."
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Nashville's Nick Miller ran in a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14 points. The touchdown was key and gave the Hornets breathing room with a stingy defense that had kept the Bulldogs in check.
“We were so close, and then them getting up by 14 kind of hurt us a little bit, but we didn’t give up," Staab said. "We kept fighting until the end."
St. Teresa advanced to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season after: Losing an all-time great in state history in running back Jacardia Wright; being without starting quarterback Jack Hogan for most of the season as he recovered from an ankle injury he suffered in baseball season; and being without linebacker Austin Fitzpatrick, who suffered a knee injury.
“I think that overall people probably thought with Jack’s injury or Fitz’s injury that we were going to be a 6-3 or a 7-2 type team and a first or second round of the playoff," Ramsey said. "These kids really rose to the occasion."
Added Staab: “We came far from people doubting us at the beginning of the season and us proving them wrong and getting to the semifinals again."
