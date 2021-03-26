No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts out No. 10 MacArthur

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin quarterback Isaiah Thompson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more in the first half as the Cyclones, the No. 1 team in Class 5A, shut out No. 10 MacArthur 54-0 on Friday in Springfield.
A one-yard touchdown run by Alex Sweetland put SHG up 7-0 and 31-yard pass from Thompson to Darion Miller made it 14-0 with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter.
The MacArthur offense could not get a running game started, accumulating 20 yards for the game, which allowed the Cyclones to tee off on Generals quarterback Brylan Phillips and the MacArthur passing game.
Thompson, who will be playing baseball for Indiana State next season, ran in two touchdowns in the second quarter, one from a yard out and one for 63 yards in which he ran nearly across the entire field making MacArthur players miss.
A touchdown pass from Thompson to Andrew Rockford made it 34-0 at halftime. In MacArthur's final possession of the first half, Phillips connected on five straight passes to his receivers as the Generals found some momentum, but ran out of the time before the break.
"We did some things well but we have to continue to get better. We had some plays but we made too many mistakes. The mistakes we made will get you beat by a good football team like this," MacArthur head football coach Derek Spates said. "We have to work on getting better, that's all. We have to come out Monday and all of next week and we have to get better.
The Generals' defense stopped the Cyclones drive early in the third quarter, but on fourth down, Thompson connected with Sweetland on a 58-yard touchdown pass to go up 41-0. Touchdown runs from Tyson Lear and Richard Jackson rounded out the scoring for SHG.
Phillips finished 10-for-17 for 72 yards and one interception. Tight end Caleb Patton caught four passes for 43 yards.
"We've got to watch film and stick to the basics. We have to stay together as a team. After their first score, you could tell our heads just went down. We have to stay together as a team," Patton said. "We are back to work on Monday, but to be honest, we have to start tomorrow to start working on what we need to do from here.
"This is a tough loss. They weren't better than us. Just because they were ranked No. 1 it doesn't mean they were better than us. We allowed them to be better than us tonight."
MacArthur (1-1) will host Springfield High next Friday in the home opener in Decatur.
"I don't think our guys quit tonight. I thought we kept playing. There was no quit in us," Spates said. "Ultimately, we have to take care of what is going to give us our best chance to win a football game on a Friday night. We will get back to it on Monday and fix our mistakes and get ready for next week's game."
