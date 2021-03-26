No. 1 Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts out No. 10 MacArthur

"We did some things well but we have to continue to get better. We had some plays but we made too many mistakes. The mistakes we made will get you beat by a good football team like this," MacArthur head football coach Derek Spates said. "We have to work on getting better, that's all. We have to come out Monday and all of next week and we have to get better.

The Generals' defense stopped the Cyclones drive early in the third quarter, but on fourth down, Thompson connected with Sweetland on a 58-yard touchdown pass to go up 41-0. Touchdown runs from Tyson Lear and Richard Jackson rounded out the scoring for SHG.

Phillips finished 10-for-17 for 72 yards and one interception. Tight end Caleb Patton caught four passes for 43 yards.

"We've got to watch film and stick to the basics. We have to stay together as a team. After their first score, you could tell our heads just went down. We have to stay together as a team," Patton said. "We are back to work on Monday, but to be honest, we have to start tomorrow to start working on what we need to do from here.