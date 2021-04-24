Charleston took a big early lead on its way to a 27-7 win against Mattoon at the Coles County Clash on Friday. Check out photos from the game below.
PHOTOS: Charleston beats Mattoon at the Coles County Clash
- HERM MEADOWS For the JG-TC
