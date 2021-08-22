Ready for football? Join The Pantagraph and learn more

Justin Conn Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Justin Conn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I won’t insult anyone by calling the fall sports season we’re about to enter a “return to normal,” but there’s a lot more to look forward to than there was last year at this time.

There was a football season in the spring — most teams played five or six games. While it was great to see kids playing again after missing the 2020 fall season, the lack of a postseason made it feel somewhat empty — a noble exercise to get seniors on the field one last time, but wholly unsatisfying.

On Friday, Aug. 27, the first game in the return of the fall season and the nine-game schedule will be played. And, on Oct. 29 and 30, the first football playoff games since 2019 will be played.

That’s exciting. In a nine-game season with a better playoff seed constantly on the line, there are no unimportant games.

At The Pantagraph, we’ve always brought you the stories after the games, but the way we consume sports and media has changed drastically. People want to know what the score is NOW. They want to see their team’s go-ahead touchdown NOW. Technology allows us to deliver that, so that’s our plan. We’ll have a rolling update of scores — you won’t find a more comprehensive, constantly updated score list for games all around the area.

We’ll also be providing videos and photos from the games we’re covering while the games are going on, and we’ll provide instant video reactions following the games from players and coaches.

But the coverage won’t stop there. Come back Saturday for more in-depth stories, plus updated local standings. And, we’re introducing a player of the week contest this year that allows fans to vote for the top performer from the past week.

For a local sports staff, there’s nothing like Friday nights during football season. It’s been our bread and butter for decades. What that coverage looks like has changed drastically through the years, and will continue to. But what won’t change is our staff’s dedication to bringing you the stories of the athletes, coaches and everyone else who makes Friday nights special.

You’ll find all our coverage at pantagraph.com. If you’re already a subscriber, thank you, and stay tuned over the next week for previews on the season as we inch closer to Week 1’s games. If you’re not, now’s a great time to jump in — go to go.pantagraph.com/aug1 to get six months of unlimited online articles with no surveys, access to the e-edition and other benefits.

OK, now it's time for the players to get hydrated (those Week 1 cramps are brutal), coaches to finalize their lineups and fans to procure seat cushions/tailgate plans. Friday nights are almost here — I can already smell the grilled meat.

Justin Conn is The Pantagraph sports editor. Contact him at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

