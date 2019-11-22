Running back Denim Cook leads St. Teresa into the Class 2A semifinals

Although they are both elite runners, St. Teresa has a different look when Cook is running the ball vs. Wright.

“I think (Denim) is a different style runner than Jacardia was," Ramsey said. "Jacardia would run you over but he was more of a make-you-miss kind of runner and Denim is more of a one cut, downhill and run over you type of guy."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As the season stretches into Week 13, the nerves that Cook felt about becoming the team's go-to runner at the start of the season are long gone.

“I was kind of nervous but kind of not," he said. "I have played running back for a long time. It was just getting used to playing a big role in the games and I've gotten used to it.

“I was pretty excited knowing I have a lot of control over what was happening, being able to run the ball and coach Ramsey having trust in me."

Cook has been held under 100 yards and out of the end zone in just one game this season — a 28-26 Week 5 loss to Central Illinois Conference champion Central A&M — and he attributes much of his success to an offensive line that he has built a bond with.