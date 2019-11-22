Running back Denim Cook leads St. Teresa into the Class 2A semifinals

DECATUR — Whenever St. Teresa running back Denim Cook gets interviewed, another name typically follows — Jacardia Wright.
Cook doesn’t mind it — it’s an honor to be mentioned alongside the IHSA’s second all-time leading rusher and St. Teresa great. But as Cook’s sophomore season continues (2,092 all-purpose yards and 28 touchdowns), he is making just as large a name for himself as the Bulldogs running back that preceded him.
After making the semifinals in 2016 and 2018 with Wright carrying the ball, the Bulldogs are back in 2019 with Cook. They'll host Nashville in the Class 2A semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Although Cook made an impressive statement as a freshman linebacker (67 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss), he didn’t take the opportunity to step into Wright’s cleats for granted.
“Going into summer practice, I had to practice like someone was going to take my spot every day. I still practice hard like somebody might take my spot,” Cook said.
Cook notched his third 200-plus yard rushing performance last Saturday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals win against Auburn, a team that slowed Maroa-Forsyth’s running attack to 122 yards in their second round playoff game.
“I think overall (Denim) has had some really nice games and last week was one that we were really concerned about,” St. Teresa coach Mark Ramsey said. “We thought Auburn's line looked really good and our offensive line did a really nice job of opening some holes for him up front and battling for him. And Denim ran hard.”
Cook finished with 230 yards and two touchdowns, leaving him at 1,927 rushing yards and within striking distance of 2,000 yards rushing on the season. That’s all the more impressive when reminded that the Bulldogs didn’t play a Week 2 opponent this season after Varna Midland ended its football co-op.
“I was pretty happy with my running and I was excited that our team was playing great together. Coach Ramsey got his 300th win and I was able to play the way I wanted to play,” Cook said. "(This season) I didn't think I was going to get this many yards. I kind of expected something like this but not quite this much."
Although they are both elite runners, St. Teresa has a different look when Cook is running the ball vs. Wright.
“I think (Denim) is a different style runner than Jacardia was," Ramsey said. "Jacardia would run you over but he was more of a make-you-miss kind of runner and Denim is more of a one cut, downhill and run over you type of guy."
As the season stretches into Week 13, the nerves that Cook felt about becoming the team's go-to runner at the start of the season are long gone.
“I was kind of nervous but kind of not," he said. "I have played running back for a long time. It was just getting used to playing a big role in the games and I've gotten used to it.
“I was pretty excited knowing I have a lot of control over what was happening, being able to run the ball and coach Ramsey having trust in me."
Cook has been held under 100 yards and out of the end zone in just one game this season — a 28-26 Week 5 loss to Central Illinois Conference champion Central A&M — and he attributes much of his success to an offensive line that he has built a bond with.
“Most of it does come from the linemen creating holes for me to run through. If it wasn't for the line, I probably wouldn't be able to run the ball,” Cook said. “We are close. Before the season started we would do a lot of team activities and we would go to Buffalo Wild Wings on Thursdays and talk about what’s going on.”
Ramsey has been impressed with his offensive line, which is a mixture of experience and youth playing at a high level.
“(Senior left tackle) Connor Kernaghan has really played well. We have a sophomore left guard, Justice Chapman, who has improved a lot. Our center Seve Lampley and our right guard Jackson Arnold have had really nice years. (Senior) Jackson Hogan has really been our foundation of the offensive line at right tackle. Those guys have really done a good job,” Ramsey said.
Kernaghan blocked for Wright in last year’s semifinal loss to Maroa-Forsyth and he hopes the team takes the next step to the state finals by beating Nashville on Saturday.
"I knew we were going to have a good team coming into it but I think we really came together as a team this year, more than last year. We are playing more together, especially on the O-line. We have really stepped up," he said. " I think we kind of have the same view (about the semifinals) and we know what we have to do and I think we are ready to do it."
