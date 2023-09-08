DECATUR — A late score from Drew Damery gave Central A&M the breathing room it needed for a 32-29 win over St. Teresa.

The win was Central A&M’s first over St. Teresa since 2019, and it happened after the Raiders' backs were against the wall early. Tylinn Davis picked off a pass from Damery and took it for a touchdown to put St. Teresa up 14-0 with 3:53 left in the first quarter ,just minutes after Monty Snyder opened the scoring with a touchdown catch from Max Schilawski.

"I'm proud of those kids," Central A&M coach Brent Weakly said. "They battled and battled and they believed in themselves, they believed in the program and buying in. We hadn't had that; we haven't played up to our potential yet and we did a pretty good job tonight."

Then Damery and the Raiders’ offense found their groove on the ground while the defense held the Bulldogs scoreless for the next two quarters.

An 8-yard touchdown run by Damery capped 17 unanswered points, giving the Raiders a 3-point lead with 4:40 left in the third.

A couple of minutes later, Ja’Carrion Jones gave the lead back to St. Teresa with a 12-yard score. His hard running after contact extended drives and kept the Bulldogs in the game in the second half.

The Raiders offense cruised down the field later in the fourth, and Maddix Plain used his size to jump and snag a jump ball in the corner of the end zone to give Central A&M a 24-21 lead with 8:20 to go.

A safety on a high snap that went through the St. Teresa punter’s hands gave Central A&M a five-point lead before a fumble set up another score by Damery that put Central A&M up 32-21.

A 42-yard score and 2-point conversion by Jones pulled St. Teresa within three with 1:15 to go, but a failed onside kick sealed the game.

Next, Central A&M hosts Clinton at 7 p.m. Friday. St. Teresa plays at Tolono Unity at 7 p.m. Friday.