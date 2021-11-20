St. Teresa falls to Nashville on late field goal in Class 2A semifinals

NASHVILLE — Eduardo Garibay’s 24-yard field goal with 3.9 seconds left completed a fantastic fourth quarter finish where Nashville came back from a 14-point deficit to beat St. Teresa, 37-35, in the IHSA 2A football semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Nashville High School football stadium.

“It was a beautiful moment and the most important kick of my life,” Garibay said. “This will be my first championship game I’ve ever gone to. Thanks to the coaches for everything.”

Both teams came in on long winning streaks, with the Bulldogs having won 18 straight with their last loss being to Nashville in the 2019 semifinals, 35-21, on St. Teresa’s home field. Nashville came in on a 10-game winning streak, having won 16 in a row at home.

“It’s hard to find the right words,” said Nashville coach Stephen Kozuszek. “The whole game was a roller coaster of emotions.

The Hornets (12-1) take their 11-game winning streak into the state championship game against the winner of Downs Tri-County and Wilmington next Friday at 1 p.m. in Huskie Stadium at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.

“This team has so much fire,” said Kolten Gajewski. “We knew what we had to do and we knew we could do it as long as we could stay in the fight. That’s a heck of a team we just beat.”

Connor Gladson led the Hornets with 137 yards rushing on 34 carries and two touchdowns, and caught three passes for 28 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown catch. Gajewski completed 23 of 33 passes for 205 yards with three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Isaac Turner caught 11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense held Bulldog senior running back Denim Cook to 224 yards on 34 carries with 95 of those yards coming on only two carries.

The Hornets trailed 35-21 with 8:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Hornets then began their next drive on their own 35 after the kickoff was kicked out of bounds. Seven plays later, Gladson ran through the Bulldogs defense for a 29-yard touchdown. Garibay kicked the extra point and the Hornets trailed by seven with 6:34 remaining.

Garibay — a transfer student from Mexico — then pulled off the first of his three miracle kicks when he and Gladson combined on the kickoff to execute and recover an onside kick. Garibay did his job by kicking the ball to his left, and then Gladson recovered it in a group of players to get the Hornets the ball back at their own 48.

Gladson gained two yards on first down and lost two yards on second down. Facing 3rd-and-10, Gajewski connected with Turner for a 52-yard touchdown pass. Garibay lined up the for the extra point, but it was blocked, leaving Nashville down one with 5:22 remaining.

Garibay lined up to kickoff again, but this time kicked the ball to his right, where Turner stole the ball from a Bulldog player to give Nashville possession on the St. Teresa 42 with 5:21 remaining.

The drive started with a fumbled snap and ended with an incomplete pass to turn the ball back over to the Bulldogs on their own 45. The Hornet defense stiffened after Denim Cook gained 11 yards on the first play. Facing 4th-and-2 on the Nashville 36, Cook began to run outside the right end, but slipped and was tackled one yard short of the first down by Quintin Loquasto, giving the ball back to the Hornets at their own 35 with 1:32 remaining and down by a point.

Five plays later, the Hornets were at the Bulldogs 38 after a seven-yard run by Gladson. Gajewski spiked the ball to stop the clock in order to save the final timeouts.

On the next play, Turner and Gajewski teamed up again for a 21-yard pass over the middle to move the ball to the 19 where Gajewski spiked the ball again.

“It was a play we’ve worked on multiple times and it’s supposed to be a big gainer for a situation just like that, and I’ve been wanting coach to run it, and he called it,” Turner said. “It was the first time we’ve called it and I had to make a play. As soon as I saw the defender turn his hips to the outside, I just cut underneath him and Kolten gave me a perfect throw.”

Nashville called a timeout with 5.7 seconds left and brought out Garibay for the biggest kick of his life.

This time, junior Owen Dunn’s snap was perfect and Turner’s hold was equally as perfect and the blocking was even more perfect.

“We were trying not to think about the blocked kick and just go out and do it like every other time,” Turner said. “We had to hold our gaps and keep them from getting their hands up and we did just that, and then a huge kick by Eddie.”

As fairy tale endings turn out, Garibay’s 24-yard field goal kick was perfect, giving the Hornets the lead 37-35 with 3.9 seconds remaining.

All that was left was one more kickoff and one more defensive stand. On the final kickoff, the returner signaled for a fair-catch at the St. Teresa 41. The final play was a deep pass to Tre Spence which fell incomplete. Then the celebration began, which lasted for almost an hour.

Nashville had gotten off to a great start, winning the toss and electing to receive. The Hornets methodically marched down the field, but on a 3rd-and-6 at the St. Teresa 20, Gajewski threw into triple coverage trying to hit Isaac Turner at the four. Brysen Hendrix stepped in front and intercepted the ball ending the threat.

After holding the Bulldogs to a first down and a punt from the 22, the Hornets took over at the Nashville 46. With the help of a pass interference penalty, Nashville drove the length of the field on seven plays ending with Gajewski and Gladsen hooking up on a middle screen for an 18-yard touchdown. Garibay kicked the extra point and the Hornets led 7-0 with 3:41 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs held the Hornets to a 3-and-out and took over on their own 35. Seven plays later, Christion Harper scored from the 23 on a run up the middle. Billy Guyse kicked the point and the score was tied with 8:54 left in the half.

Nashville took over on its own 16 and on the first play Matt Brummer picked off Gajewski in the middle and returned it for a pick-6. Guyse kicked the point again and just 12 seconds later, the Bulldogs led 14-7.

The Hornets came right back and marched 78 yards on 15 plays highlighted by a 16-yard run by Gladson and a 15-yard pass from Gajewski to Turner to move the ball to the nine. An offsides penalty moved the ball closer and Gladson rumbled in through a big hole behind the left guard to score from the five. Garibay was good again and the score was tied 14-14 with 3:37 remaining in the half.

However, St. Teresa responded with a 76-yard drive highlighted by a Cook 54-yard run, during which he broke two tackles taking it down to the eight. Two plays later Cook scored from the five and after a Guyse extra point, the Bulldogs led 21-14 with 1:31 left.

The Bulldogs returned the second half kickoff to the 29, but an extra 15 yards were taken off after a personal foul. Starting at the 44, Cook ran for back-to-back six-yard gains before breaking around the left end for 41 yards down to the Nashville three. Two plays later, quarterback Joe Brummer scored on a sneak. Guyse kicked the point and the Bulldogs led 28-14 just 1:46 into the third quarter.

After the ensuing kickoff went out of bounds, the Hornets drove 65 yards on 13 plays with Gajewski throwing a three-yard touchdown pass to Turner to end the drive. Garibay kicked again to cut the lead to 28-21 with 5:08 left in the third.

After stopping the Hornets on 4th-and-13 at the Bulldog 39, Brummer connected with Tre Spence on a 42-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline. Guyse was good again and the Bulldogs upped their lead to 35-21 with 8:26 left in the game.

