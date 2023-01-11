St. Teresa football coach Mark Ramsey announces retirement

DECATUR — After leading St. Teresa to a state title in November, head football coach Mark Ramsey announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Ramsey, who has the most wins of any coach in Decatur-area history at 332, notified the St. Teresa administration he'd be retiring as coach and physical education teacher at the end of this school year — his 40th year as a head football coach in the area.

Ramsey met with his students during an afternoon class to announce his retirement.

“It looked like about half of them might have been surprised,” he said. “The other half probably knew that there was a chance that it was coming.”

Ramsey, 65, coached at St. Teresa for seven seasons, going 76-8 with two state appearances and a state title in 2022 — the second of Ramsey's career and first for St. Teresa since 1979. St. Teresa made the semifinals four times and quarterfinals five times in the six seasons playoffs were held during Ramsey's tenure at St. Teresa. He won H&R Macon County Coach of the Year twice.

“Coach Ramsey has had an incredible run as coach of St. Teresa High School Football," St. Teresa principal Larry Daly said in a statement. "He cares about the students and works very hard to instill the values, confidence, and attitude to help them be their best. He will be greatly missed.”

Ramsey said he felt he was physically ready to do something else. Three-hour practices with multiple drills aren't as easy as they were when he was 25.

“I’m getting up there in age,” he said. “We expect the kids to come out there and give us everything they got and practice with a purpose. I expect that from me as the coach.”

The Ramsey family, which includes three children and four grandchildren, will take some of his time. His plans also include fishing, hunting and golfing.

"Those are things I’ll do more of now that I’ll have the time,” Ramsey said. “I also want to see the grandkids whenever I want.”

Ramsey made his name as coach of Moweaqua High School, then — after consolidation — Central A&M. He won 239 games while there, including seven H&R Area Coach of the Year awards and five state title game appearances, including a championship in 1997. He was inducted into the Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ramsey originally retired from teaching in 2012, but decided he wasn't done coaching. When A&M decided not to bring him back for the 2012 season, he coached three seasons at Shelbyville and won 17 games, leading the Rams to the playoffs in 2014 and 2015.

“I’ve known Coach Ramsey since the early 90s and have nothing but respect for him as a man and a coach," St. Teresa athletic director Matt Snyder stated. "He is a tremendous teacher and his sideline demeanor is an example for all coaches to follow. He raised the standard at St. Teresa and he will be difficult to replace.”

St. Teresa will immediately begin the search process for a head football coach for the upcoming season.

“To get a new person in there and hopefully keep some continuity,” Ramsey said. “I’m sure a lot of the staff will stay on board.”

PHOTOS: Hall of Fame football coach Mark Ramsey